Budweiser launches The Energy Collective to help power the world with renewable electricity

LEUVEN, Belgium, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Budweiser, an AB InBev global brand, today unveiled the global launch of The Energy Collective to help provide renewable electricity to bars, music venues and stadiums around the world. This launch follows and contributes to Budweiser parent company AB InBev's recently announced ambition to achieve net zero across its value chain by 2040.

To date, the producers of Budweiser have converted more than 2,000 local pubs in Brazil and Ireland to renewable electricity. In Brazil, renewable electricity is supplied by Lemon Energy to business owners which has already reduced carbon dioxide emissions by more than 291 tonnes annually. The Energy Collective's ambition for Brazil is to have 250,000 locations converted to renewable electricity by 2025, estimated to save 36,375 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year, which is equivalent to removing 7,991 cars from the road.

In 2015, Budweiser set out to brew every beer with 100% renewable electricity by 2025, taking the first step to a brighter future. Having already reached this goal in many markets, Budweiser is unveiling The Energy Collective to help connect bars, music venues and stadiums around the world to renewable energy sources. Budweiser's reach and resources, combined with its desire to make a positive impact on the planet, led to the decision to brew all beers with renewable electricity and the subsequent launch of The Energy Collective.

"Consumers crave a better world where the things they love are sustainable. The Energy Collective is helping facilitate the powering of things people love with renewable electricity, while helping close the gap between what consumers want and what companies can do," said Todd Allen, Vice President Global Marketing at Budweiser. "We're just getting started. Our bold dream is that every bar, venue and stadium in the world that serves Budweiser would be powered by renewable electricity."

Budweiser supports AB InBev's ambition to achieve net zero across its value chain by 2040. As part of this, The Energy Collective will help enable pub owners to reduce emissions by converting to 100% renewable electricity, and help facilitate renewable electricity to those who may not have access at a more affordable rate.

"When Budweiser decided to brew beer with renewable electricity, we knew there was so much more we could be doing in the renewable space as a global brand. Launching The Energy Collective allows us to help businesses around the world, leveraging our scale to enable our customers to obtain more sustainable power at more affordable rates," said Ezgi Barcenas, Chief Sustainability Officer at AB InBev.

Energy bills are often one of the highest costs for bars. The Energy Collective, in partnership with a local energy provider, could offer cost savings while providing access to renewable energy infrastructure. The Energy Collective will help advance Budweiser's mission of powering the things consumers love with renewable electricity.

"By being connected to renewable electricity via local providers through The Energy Collective, I've already been able to reduce my monthly electricity costs by about 10 percent," said Will Morgan, General Manager of Jerry Flannery's in Limerick, Ireland. "It's also been a conversation starter with many of my customers to discuss the importance of renewable electricity and creating a brighter future for us all."

The Energy Collective is now facilitating connection to renewable electricity in select countries including Ireland and Brazil and will be piloting the program in Colombia in 2022. Budweiser is exploring opportunities in additional countries including the UK, Chile, Uruguay and more.

