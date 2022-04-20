Cipia-FS10 Driver Monitoring System Now Available on DCT's Fleet Telematics Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), a computer vision AI in-cabin automotive solutions provider, and Digital Communications Technologies (DCT), a leading developer of fleet telematics solutions, today announced the finalization of integration and the availability of the Cipia-FS10 driver monitoring (DMS) device on DCT's Pegasus IoT cloud platform using the Syrus 4G IoT Gateway. The availability of Cipia's DMS device will augment the already vast fleet telematic offering for DCT's customers.

The Cipia-FS10 is a hardware and software solution that offers an advanced in-cabin video telematics and driver monitoring system. It is designed to answer the fleet industry's need to increase fleet efficiency and safety. The Cipia-FS10 utilizes Computer Vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor the driver's state behind the wheel, providing real-time audio and visual alerts to the driver while providing tailored alerts to the fleet manager or dispatcher.

DCT's Syrus 4G IoT robust telematics gateway is designed for the most demanding fleet management operations and offers an open API for accessories scalability and multi-platform compatibility. The gateway is video-telematics ready and includes two CAN interfaces, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (BT) connectivity, multiple input/outputs, and an internal SD card for additional data storage. Syrus 4G gateway is the preferred option for mining fleet operations and the oil & gas industries, where fleet and driver safety and security are a must-have functionality.

The Cipia-FS10 utilizes an Infra-red (IR) sensor on the device for real-time detection of distraction, drowsiness, smoking, and holding a cellphone while driving as well as improper seat belt usage. The Cipia-FS10 device communicates with the Pegasus IoT Platform via the Syrus 4G IoT Gateway, triggering the DCT existing dash-cam to record the event. The video of such events are processed and delivered to the Pegasus IoT Cloud where fleet operators can evaluate driving performance and improve fleet safety.

With the addition of the Cipia-FS10 DMS offering to DCT's Pegasus IoT Platform, fleet operators can provide a complete fleet and driver safety solution. This includes driver monitoring functionalities combined with detailed trip data analysis in real time for fleet managers to take actions and save lives. All safety generated events are processed by a robust automation module sending notifications via pop-up alerts, emails, text SMS, Telegram, voice call and or any API integration with existing platforms. The solution also encompasses dashboarding functionality making it simple to visualize which drivers are the best performers in terms of safety.

"The demand for driver monitoring is growing both as a driver safety tool and a source of information," said Israel Ronn, VP Aftermarket Business at Cipia. "TSPs are looking for solutions that can provide crucial data to help improve the efficiency and safety of their fleets and we look forward to working with DCT to support their fleets with our DMS."

"We are very excited to start working with Cipia," said Ignacio Escallon, CEO at DCT. "Combining the intelligence of the Cipia-FS10 DMS together with ADAS and other accessories connected to Syrus 4G helps generate crucial data necessary for advanced real time tracking and assessment of safety across our customers' fleets."

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility, and its solutions are already on the road in commercial and private vehicles models today.

About Digital Communications Technologies LLC:

www.digitalcomtech.com

Since 2000, DCT – based in Miami / Florida – has been developing IoT devices and accessories for applications focused on fleet telematics and industrial solutions; trusted by integrators, service providers and fleet operators around the world. We make it simple to build and deploy Fleet Telematics from device to cloud. Our expertise in product design and development together with firmware and software makes the perfect combination to start building amazing applications. By providing a secure edge-to-cloud ecosystem we connect things and transform data into actionable insights.

