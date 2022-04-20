CLASSICAL TAHOE ANNOUNCES 2022 MUSIC FESTIVAL AND INSTITUTE JULY 14 - AUGUST 18, 2022

Festival Expands with Inaugural Brubeck Jazz Summit

Jake Heggie World Premiere: Lake Tahoe Symphonic Reflections

PBS Reno Livestream for Viewing Worldwide

LAKE TAHOE, Nev., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Classical Tahoe Festival and Music Institute has announced its upcoming season, July 14 to August 18, 2022.

Classical Tahoe Orchestra 2021 (PRNewswire)

Guest conductors Jonathan Darlington, David Chan, and Ken-David Masur will lead the orchestra with several GRAMMY-winning soloists including Tessa Lark, violin, Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano, Svet Stoyanov, marimba, Aldo López-Gavilán, piano, and Dongsok Shin, harpsichord.

The world premiere of Lake Tahoe Symphonic Reflections by composer Jake Heggie will open the orchestral series. Heggie's new work was commissioned by Classical Tahoe to celebrate the life and honor the memory of Joel Revzen, Classical Tahoe's founding artistic director & conductor, who passed away in 2020 from COVID-19.

The inaugural Brubeck Jazz Summit, July 10-16, will bring 34 talented students to Lake Tahoe for an educational program in jazz as a living legacy of the musician and international statesman, Dave Brubeck. Faculty include Chad LB, saxophone, Sean Jones, trumpet, Chris Brubeck, trombone, Connie Han, piano, Gilad Hekselman, guitar, Eric Harland, drums, Dan Brubeck, drums, Rodney Whitaker, bass. View public performances here.

The Classical Tahoe Academy and the Sphinx Organization will bring 12 Black and Latinx musicians to be in residence as Academy Fellows. The Fellows will perform with the Classical Tahoe Orchestra and take part in a customized experience of mentorship, networking, and audition preparation. The ultimate goal of this initiative is job placement for musicians of color in American orchestras.

For a third year, PBS Reno will film and live-stream six orchestra concerts. Past episodes are available to view free of charge at PBSReno.org/classicaltahoe .

ABOUT CLASSICAL TAHOE

Classical Tahoe is an internationally recognized celebration of the arts that transforms lives by enriching the cultural, educational, and community vitality of Lake Tahoe and the world. The Festival brings 70 virtuoso musicians from the top orchestras worldwide to Lake Tahoe each summer to collaborate with international conductors and soloists for four weeks of orchestra and chamber music concerts, and free engagement programs.

LOCATION: Classical Tahoe Pavilion, Sierra Nevada University, 291 Country Club Drive, Incline Village, Nevada

TICKETS: www.classicaltahoe.org or 775-298-0245

Karen Craig, Executive Director

karen@classicaltahoe.org

775-298-0245

Classical Tahoe logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Classical Tahoe