David's Bridal Expands Fifteen Roses Quinceañera Label to Include Damas Dresses in Support of the Deep, Rich Traditions Surrounding the Quinceañera Celebration

One year after the launch of the exclusive Quinceañera label, the retailer has expanded the collection to include dresses for the Quinceañera and her entire court.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the expansion of their exclusive Quinceañera label, Fifteen Roses, to include gowns for not only the Quinceañeras but her Damas as well. This category expansion is the latest product offering in the brand's budding portfolio of diverse gown and dress options, opening the door for new business growth and expanding its market share.

Last April, David's Bridal launched a Quinceañera assortment boasting stunning styles and unmatched craftmanship at a value price point unprecedented in the current competitive environment. With the addition of the Damas collection, the retailer can dress the entire court. The Damas collection within the Fifteen Roses label features a beautiful assortment of dresses opening at $99.95 for Diamond members and $109.95 for non-members. Each dress in the collection is handcrafted with intricate details and show-stopping embellishments achieving a look of youthful sophistication. From high-shine fabrics, textured florals, intricate beading details, and sizes ranging from Missy to Plus, the collection has something for the entire court. The collection also offers exclusive color coordination with the retailer's Quinceañera gowns.

The Fifteen Roses label boasts both versatility and on-trend styles for the modern Quinceañera and her Damas. As with all David's Bridal dresses, the Fifteen Roses Damas dresses can be customized and altered by their expert team of in-house alterations artisans in David's Alterations Design Studio. Paired with the retailer's expansive shoe and accessory options including jewelry, gloves, tiaras and more, David's Bridal is the one-stop-shop destination for all Quinceañeras and Damas needs from head to toe.

"Expanding into the Damas category was a natural next step as we continue to grow our Quinceañera assortment," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "It is important we deliver styles that represent who our customers are – they're fun, playful, bright, and trendy. This Damas collection achieves it all. We are a dress retailer for all customers and all occasions. We are thrilled to be able to serve not only the Quinceañeras but her Damas for her big day and all her special life events to come."

Fifteen Roses Damas dresses are available at select David's Bridal retail stores as well as on DavidsBridal.com beginning today. The brand will monitor customer response with plans to expand the label chain-wide over time. Quinceañera and Damas customers can also join their industry-leading loyalty program, Diamond to receive free gifts and rewards and even earn points towards a free getaway to destinations like Jamaica and more.

