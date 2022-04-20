DIVORCE ATTORNEY STEPHANIE BLUM OF REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM NAMED AMONG MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that its Partner and head of the firm's Family Law Practice Stephanie Blum has been selected as an honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list, published today, recognizes professionals "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

"We are delighted to see this well-deserved acknowledgement of Stephanie's legal prowess and dedication to her clients," said Managing Principal Tim Reuben. "She is an enormously skilled lawyer and has continually demonstrated her ability to deliver to the firm's clients the highest caliber of strategy and service."

Blum, a certified family law specialist who has practiced exclusively in the area of family law for 25 years, "supports those who face the turmoil, uncertaintly and challenges of divorce," says the publication. "Though her first preference is always to mediate spousal, financial and custody issues, Blum is also a fierce and relentless opponent in a court of law."

Recognized in 2022 as both a "Top Family Lawyer" by the Daily Journal and a "Family Law Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal, Blum is active in her profession and the community. She served on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Family Law Section and has been a long-time supporter of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law. She worked pro bono with both Levitt & Quinn Family Law Center and the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, representing clients who can't afford legal counsel.

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum speaks regularly before professional organizations on various aspects of family law. She has appeared on radio and television shows, such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Celebrity Justice," "Inside Edition," "The Insider," KZLA Radio, and KOST Radio. Blum co-authored the book "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly." She has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as iparenting.com, Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Los Angeles Daily Journal and she is a Contributing Expert to Living Brentwood Magazine on family law topics.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

