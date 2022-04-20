HAX: A Wine High in Polyphenols and Greater Intensity Than a Traditional Wine

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the result of an exhaustive study of Chilean terroirs that lasted more than 10 years, the Morandé Wine Group introduces HAX, a 100% Cabernet Sauvignon from specific zones throughout the country that have precise climatic and solar conditions that guarantee the highest concentration of polyphenols in the grapes with a more ample aromatic profile and a broader flavor palette than those of a traditional wine.

EEUU – HAX (haxwine.com). Integral to its innovative spirit, the Morandé Wine Group has consistently focused on obtaining wines of the highest quality. And in this case, 10 years of research with Japanese and French technologies has resulted in HAX, a wine that is high in polyphenols, which means it has more aromas, flavors, and intensity, positioning it as a wine of unprecedented category and quality.

HAX breaks the rules through a state-of-the-art method that achieves a perfect extraction of high-quality tannins and bring an exceptional wine to life, especially for those who set trends and are always looking for new experiences.

This wine's exceptional vinification process begins with a selection of only those grapes that have a greater polyphenol content—a higher level of anthocyanins, a substance found in the grape skins that results in wines with better color, more concentrated tannins, and ultimately, greater structure, aromas, and intensity.

HAX incorporates a revolutionary technology in a multi-valley, multi-vintage wine with 13.5% alcohol, an intense violet color, and aromas of red and black fruits such as strawberries, plums, and blackberries intermingled with very well-integrated notes of cedar and pencil lead. The palate offers a velvety sensation with good structure, round body, and a vibrant, juicy finish.

