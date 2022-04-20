HUB INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES HUB® HOA INSURE COMPLETE FOR CONDOMINIUM AND HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATIONS

HUB Invests in Digital Strategy to Streamline Quote and Proposal Process to Deliver Faster, Easier and Competitive Options for Clients
CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has announced that it will provide condominium and homeowner associations with streamlined insurance quotes through HUB® HOA Insure Complete.
"HUB® HOA Insure Complete is an important step to provide condominium and homeowner associations clients access to tailored insurance and advisory services wherever and however they want to be serviced and fulfill their coverage needs," said James "Chip" Stuart, HUB's Real Estate Specialty Practice Leader. "HUB invests in digital solutions to make the process of selecting and purchasing specialized insurance more efficient."
HUB® HOA Insure Complete will allow HUB brokers to quickly provide insurance quotes for Homeowner Associations for condos and homes in the U.S. Coverage including, but not limited, to:
Property Insurance
- Tailored coverage based on association by-laws (all-in, single entity, bare walls)
- Comprehensive coverage including agreed value guaranteed and extended replacement cost options.
General liability insurance
- Limits to include $1 million per occurrence and $2 million aggregate
- Insured status for property managers
- Board members and officers can be included as additional insureds
Crime insurance
- Social engineering fraud coverage
- Employee theft coverage
- Forgery or alterations coverage
- Theft of money and securities coverage
Auto Insurance
- $1 million hired and non-owned auto coverage
- Garagekeepers' legal liability coverage
- Ability to include hired and non-owned auto and garagekeepers' legal liability
Today's announcement continues to demonstrate HUB's commitment to providing comprehensive omni-channel transactional insurance services that are efficient and have even more expansive, competitive offerings and functionality to address clients' needs. The news also follows HUB's digital acceleration journey with the recent acquisition of Insureon.
About HUB International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com
Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hub International Limited