LINEAR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RETURN TO CALIFORNIA MANUFACTURING EXHIBITION

FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. (Linear Systems) announced it will be exhibiting at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show (DMEMS) being held May 4 and May 5 at the Del Mar Fair Grounds, San Diego, CA.

DMEMS is the main exhibition showcasing California design and manufacturing capabilities in the electronics, medical and biotech industries. This year is the first time the exhibition has been held since 2019. Linear Systems has been a part of the exhibition for over 10 years, and this year will be at Booth 310. The event showcases California electronics manufacturers.

"We're very pleased DMEMS is back, and we're very glad to be a part of it again," said Timothy S. McCune, president of Linear Systems. "We look forward to engaging the wide range of attendees who attend the exhibition in how we can help them build better electronic systems using our components."

Linear Systems specializes in the development and manufacture of precision, ultra-low-noise small-signal discrete components. Its parts, such as the LSK389 and LSK489, are used in highly demanding sensor systems ranging from the Large-Scale Synoptic Telescope to piezoelectric devices to sonobuoys. These parts also provide the front-end amplification for high-end test and measurement, medical and audio equipment.

Linear Systems is a full-service, privately-held, 35-year-old designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors. The Fremont, CA-based company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems. The company fabricates wafers at three Silicon Valley foundries.

Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, BIFET Amplifiers, Current-Regulating Diodes, Low-Leakage Diodes, MOSFETs, and Voltage Controlled Resistors. Data sheets, application notes, SPICE models and other information can be downloaded at linearsystems.com .

For more information about Linear Systems please contact Ms. Laura Madonna at laura@linearsystems.com. For customer service, please contact Linear Systems at sales@linearsystems.com or call (510) 490-9160.

