Yotpo Launches Click-to-Buy, Doubles Down on SMS to Help eCommerce Brands Accelerate Path to Purchase with a Single Click

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo , the eCommerce marketing platform that helps brands strengthen their relationships with consumers, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind SMS feature, Click-to-Buy, which advances personalization through text messaging. Furthering its commitment and focus on SMS innovation following an acquisition , Yotpo SMSBump is now entirely integrated into the platform—offering unrivaled capabilities to deliver a personalized experience for every shopper, with content that is expertly tailored, timed, and relevant to them. Yotpo has also appointed Omer Bar-Joseph as General Manager of Yotpo SMSBump, and expanded the team even further to include more dedicated customer support and product development resources.

New Feature, More ROI: Click-to-Buy

SMS marketing is becoming a key way for eCommerce brands to accelerate consumers' path to purchase and maximize results and revenue. With Yotpo SMSBump's new Click-to-Buy feature, brands have the flexibility to send individualized product recommendations via SMS (down to specific product variants like color, size, or sale item); add GIFs automatically with product images from a Shopify store; and pre-populate a discount or loyalty reward code once the consumer clicks the text message.

Yotpo SMSBump and innovative features like Click-to-Buy deliver even more value for brands when combined with Yotpo's loyalty and reviews solutions. Brands using Click-to-Buy in a beta program saw up to 20x ROI, while merchants using more than two or more Yotpo products have seen their eCommerce sales grow 54% faster than those using only one.

"With growing competition from large retailers like Amazon and Walmart, it is more important than ever that consumers can quickly and conveniently make transactions online from DTC brands," said Michael J. Saba Jr., President of ALT. Fragrances. "We feel that the new Click-to-Buy feature offered by Yotpo SMSBump will bring a tremendous increase in conversion rate, as well as offer a seamless experience for ALT. Fragrances' customers to buy the perfumes and colognes they love effortlessly."

Innovation and Focus: eCommerce, mCommerce, and Beyond

Yotpo SMSBump has more than doubled growth since 2020, and by the end of 2022, will have tripled the dedicated product and R&D team for its SMS offering. Yotpo acquired SMSBump in January 2020 and together, the companies have enabled more than 30,000 eCommerce brands — including EM Cosmetics , Princess Polly , LSKD , and Parks Project — to grow opted-in followers with automated, personalized SMS marketing campaigns. Yotpo SMSBump is the number one app in its category on Shopify.

"SMS is not a trend—it's table stakes for reaching consumers today. Yotpo SMSBump symbolizes our commitment to offering the most advanced SMS marketing solution for mobile-first commerce. By developing deeper synergies with Yotpo's other marketing solutions, delivering more cutting-edge features, and offering strategic guidance, we can support any eCommerce brand looking to maximize engagement and revenue with SMS," said Omer Bar Joseph, GM, Yotpo SMSBump.

According to Adobe Insights, U.S. eCommerce sales are expected to exceed $1 trillion in 2022, up 3% from 2021, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Research from Shopify found that 71% of purchases during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday came from mobile devices, and nearly 73% of internet users are expected to access the web solely via their smartphones by 2025.

"Yotpo SMSBump is a great partner and has been a key part of our direct-to-consumer strategy to drive increased marketing ROI for Turtle Beach," said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing, Turtle Beach Corporation. "We use multiple Yotpo products because they help create rich, cohesive experiences for our customers and fans."

Click-to-Buy is now available to all Yotpo SMSBump customers. To learn more, visit Yotpo SMSBump .

About Yotpo

Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS marketing, reviews, and more, Yotpo helps brands like Princess Polly, Rothy's, Moroccanoil, and Steve Madden deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences that drive eCommerce growth. Yotpo integrates with the tools brands use every day, including Google and Meta, and is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including the United States, Israel, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Australia. www.yotpo.com

