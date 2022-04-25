Lumentum to Highlight New Innovations at LASER World of PHOTONICS Munich 2022

Lumentum exhibits latest high-precision, high-power ultrafast industrial lasers and industry-leading 3D sensing solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today it will showcase demonstrations with industry-leading partners and its latest advanced laser solutions for industrial and 3D sensing markets at the LASER World of PHOTONICS trade fair in Munich, Germany, from April 26 - April 29, 2022 at the Messe Munchen Trade Fair Centre in Hall A6 – Stand: #330.

Trade fair attendees are invited to meet with Lumentum representatives and view the latest additions to its comprehensive portfolio, including the new high-precision FemtoBlade™ for diverse materials processing applications and the recently announced M Series of high-performance multi-junction vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) arrays for automotive and industrial 3D sensing applications.

High-Precision Ultrafast Industrial Lasers

Lumentum's suite of ultrafast femtosecond and picosecond industrial lasers support a variety of complex micromachining and materials processing applications with high power, precision, and reliability. Shorter laser pulses enable OLED cutting, PCB processing, glass cutting and processing, ceramic processing, and medical device manufacturers to benefit from increased power at higher repetition rates and more efficient thermal control for improved manufacturing throughput. Lumentum's FemtoBlade laser system employs an ultra-stable, passively mode-locked seed oscillator that relies on Lumentum-proprietary semiconductor saturable absorber mirror (SESAM®) technology. The new system is optimized to reduce long-term degradation and incorporates all the benefits and capabilities of Lumentum's PicoBlade® 3, including FlexBurst™, MegaBurst™, SYNC, and the award-winning AccuTrig™.

Leading-Edge VCSEL Illumination Solutions

Lumentum will display a wide range of VCSEL-based illumination solutions and partnership demonstrations for intelligent 3D sensing consumer, automotive, and industrial applications, including mobile, access control, industrial internet of things, extended reality, and autonomous driving.

Lumentum's automotive-qualified M Series includes high-performance multi-junction VCSEL arrays for short- to long-range mobility and industrial LiDAR applications. The M Series, which includes the M51-100, is easily integrated into customer platforms and can replace edge-emitting lasers in existing mechanically scanned systems or be arrayed into configurable illumination sources for addressable, solid-state electronic scanning LiDAR systems. In addition, Lumentum's comprehensive portfolio of next-generation 3D sensing enabling VCSEL solutions, including its 10 W flood illuminator module, will be featured in partnership displays at the Lumentum stand.

About Lumentum

