TACO BELL® SLAYS THE BREAKFAST GAME WITH DRAG BRUNCH TOUR ACROSS THE U.S.

Introducing Taco Bell Drag Brunch: Multi-city events at select Taco Bell Cantinas across the country celebrating drag culture and the LGBTQIA+ community

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell is rolling out the purple carpet for a new immersive fan experience: Drag Brunch. Starting in May, fans across the United States will be able to participate in "Taco Bell Drag Brunch," a one-of-a-kind experience coming to Taco Bell Cantinas in select cities.

Each show will be hosted by the fabulous drag performer and taco extraordinaire, Kay Sedia , and feature performances from local queens and kings that will transform any morning from Mild to Fire! Fans who attend the event will be immersed in an environment featuring captivating visual backdrops, craveable breakfast menu items, thrilling lip syncs and extraordinary high kicks and dips.

As a brand that brings people together, the Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience is rooted in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and creating safe and welcoming spaces for all. To further its mission to break down barriers to education, the Taco Bell Foundation is supporting the It Gets Better Project with a grant to expand workforce readiness resources for LGBTQIA+ youth around the globe. Each Drag Brunch will have dedicated time spotlighting the It Gets Better Project and provide attendees with information on how they can get involved.

"We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful artform of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families," said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. "Taco Bell Drag Brunch was concepted by Live Más Pride, Taco Bell's LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group, which has played a major role in driving awareness of and meaningfully supporting LGBTQIA+ communities both within Taco Bell and the communities we serve and operate in."

The Live Más Pride Employee Resource Group started at Taco Bell Corp. in 2020 and is made up of over 100 members across the brand with a mission of making an impact by creating opportunities and engagements that elevate the voices, stories and experiences of its community both internally and externally. The Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience, which helps foster positive environments for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, was a natural extension of Live Más Pride's mission.

The Taco Bell Drag Brunch tour will kick off on Sunday, May 1 at the Taco Bell Flagship Cantina in Las Vegas and will then move on to four additional cities. Reservations for the brunches will be available exclusively through OpenTable for ages 18 and up, with Taco Bell "Fire Tier" Rewards members gaining early access on April 26, before the general public depending on remaining availability. "Fire Tier" Rewards members are the brand's most loyal member base and this is one of the many exclusive opportunities that these members have received--including gaining early access for the beloved Mexican Pizza two days before it's available for everyone.

The tour schedule will be as follows:

Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour Dates:

Las Vegas Cantina: Sunday, May 1

Chicago , Wrigleyville Cantina: Sunday, May 22

Nashville Cantina: Sunday, May 29

New York , Times Square Cantina: Sunday, June 12

Fort Lauderdale Cantina : Sunday, June 26

"What started nearly twelve years ago as an effort to provide hope and encouragement to young LGBTQ+ people has become a global movement to uplift and empower queer youth before they're in crisis," said Brian Wenke, Executive Director of the It Gets Better Project. "We are beyond excited to partner with Taco Bell and the Taco Bell Foundation to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through the Drag Brunch experience and to collaborate on programming designed to engage LGBTQ+ youth around their career aspirations and future potential."

It wouldn't be brunch without delicious breakfast and refreshing bubbly, so attendees can expect Taco Bell breakfast, including the new $5 Bell Breakfast Box and new Cinnabon Delights® Coffee, mimosas (please drink responsibly) and more.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell's Twitter , Taco Bell News' Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here .

About Taco Bell Foundation

Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that helps break down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of America's leaders. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached more than 5 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $130 million in grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness.

For more information about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org .

About The It Gets Better Project

The It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral video campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 19 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

