Trend Micro Unites Industry With Most Powerful and Complete Security Platform

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, announced the launch of Trend Micro One, a unified cybersecurity platform with a growing list of ecosystem technology partners that enables customers to better understand, communicate, and lower their cyber risk.

Organizations are battling on all fronts to face mounting cyber risks from their complex and growing attack surface with stretched teams and siloed security products. The unified security platform approach delivers a continuous lifecycle of risk and threat assessment with attack surface discovery, cyber risk analysis, and threat mitigation and response.

Inaugural partners of the Trend Micro One technology ecosystem include: Bit Discovery, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Slack, Qualys, Rapid7, Splunk, and Tenable.

Kevin Simzer, COO of Trend Micro, shared, "We are so proud that ecosystem partners value integrating into our platform. Collectively we help enterprises fight the bad guys known as cybercriminals. Alone we are strong, but together our industry is unstoppable in helping customers eliminate security gaps anywhere, identify internal and external enterprise assets, and take critical steps to mitigate them."

According to Gartner®, "vendors are increasingly acquiring or developing these adjacent technologies and integrating them into a single platform. The benefits are best realized when this integration minimizes consoles and configuration planes and reuses components (e.g., endpoint agents) and information.1"

"We all know that digital transformation is table stakes for the post-pandemic enterprise. But this comes with additional risks: a bigger target for threat actors to aim at and more visibility and security coverage gaps for them to hide in," said Jeremiah Grossman, CEO of Bit Discovery. "Trend Micro's approach stands out from the crowd — notably with its blend of multiple sources of asset and risk visibility, including external attack surface visibility powered by Bit Discovery. Trend Micro's platform helps customers quickly get a prioritized and comprehensive understanding of their attack surface."

As a unified platform, Trend Micro One delivers powerful risk assessment capabilities, but the ecosystem partners extend that to make it the most complete in the industry. Joint customers benefit from truly connected visibility, better detection and response capabilities, and comprehensive protection across security layers and systems.

Trend Micro One supports this approach by enabling customers to:

Discover the attack surface: Identify, monitor, and profile cyber assets in customers' environments.

Understand and continuously assess risk: Analyze risk exposure, the status of vulnerabilities, the configuration of security controls, and types of threat activity.

Effectively mitigate risk: Ensure the right preventative controls and take swift action to mitigate risk and remediate attacks across the enterprise by leveraging Trend Micro's threat and risk intelligence.

Trend Micro One unified cybersecurity platform is available now. To see how it works and find out more, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/one-platform.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

1 Gartner - Predicts 2022: Consolidated Security Platforms Are the Future, Charlie Winckless, Joerg Fritsch, Peter Firstbrook, Neil MacDonald, Brian Lowans, 1 December 2021GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

