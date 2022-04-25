Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2022 net income of $16.5 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
"Washington Trust posted solid first quarter results and, while overall earnings were impacted by market volatility and economic uncertainty, our balance sheet, capital position, and credit quality remain strong," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We successfully met the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and believe our diversified business model positions us well in a rising rate environment."
Selected financial highlights for the first quarter include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 12.04% and 1.14%, respectively, compared to 14.34% and 1.36%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.
- Asset and credit quality metrics remained strong. In the first quarter a modest $100 thousand provision for credit losses (or charge) was recognized, following a $2.8 million release of credit loss reserves in the preceding quarter. Net recoveries in the first quarter were $148 thousand.
- Wealth management revenues reached a quarterly high of $10.5 million. New business activity was strong in the first quarter.
- Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to an all-time high $4.3 billion, up by $36 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to a record $4.7 billion at March 31, 2022, up by $261 million, or 6%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $2.6 million, or 7%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 2.57% for the first quarter, down by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter. Net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration, as well as commercial loan prepayment fee income. In the first quarter of 2022, accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans amounted to $819 thousand, or 6 basis points, compared to $1.2 million, or 9 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Commercial loan prepayment fee income amounted to $76 thousand, or 0 basis points, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million, or 16 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of these items for both periods, the net interest margin was 2.51% in the first quarter of 2022, up by 5 basis points, from 2.46% in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $7 million. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 2.83%, down by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans and commercial loan prepayment fee income for both periods, the yield on interest-earning assets was 2.76%, up by 4 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of higher market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $40 million, due to an increase of $216 million in average in-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $176 million in average wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.33%, down by 1 basis point from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $3.1 million, or 16%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, up by $27 thousand, or 0.3%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $233 thousand, or 268%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting seasonal tax reporting and preparation fees that are generally concentrated in the first half of the calendar year. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in asset-based revenues, which declined by $206 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter.
Wealth management AUA amounted to $7.5 billion at March 31, 2022, down by $291 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021. The decrease reflected net investment depreciation of $389 million, partially offset by net client asset inflows of $97 million in the first quarter of 2022. The average balance of AUA for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $83 million, or 1%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $831 thousand, or 19%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a lower volume of loans sold to the secondary market and a lower sales yield, partially offset by changes in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by $2.4 million, or 42%. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $130 million in the first quarter of 2021, down by $67 million, or 34%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income was $301 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, down by $1.7 million from the preceding quarter, reflecting a lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
- Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $601 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, down by $543 thousand, or 47%, from the preceding quarter. This decline was due to the recognition of $526 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 of non-taxable income associated with the receipt of life insurance proceeds.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $31.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $4.0 million, or 11%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was debt prepayment penalty expense of $2.7 million, resulting from prepaying higher-yielding FHLB advances. There was no debt prepayment penalty expense recognized in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of debt prepayment penalty expense, noninterest expense was down by $1.3 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $522 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting volume-related decreases in mortgage originator compensation expense and lower performance-based compensation accruals, which were partially offset by higher payroll taxes associated with the start of a new calendar year.
- Outsourced services expense decreased by $343 thousand, or 10%, largely reflecting a lower volume of commercial borrower loan related derivative transactions.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, down by $1.0 million from the preceding quarter, largely due to a lower level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was 21.3%. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2022 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at March 31, 2022, down by $35 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2021, reflecting a temporary decline in fair value of available for sale securities and routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities. These decreases were partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the first quarter 2022 totaled $75 million, with a weighted average yield of 2.41%. Securities represented 17% of total assets at March 31, 2022, compared to 18% of total assets at December 31, 2021.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at March 31, 2022, up by $11 million, or 0.3%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans decreased by $37 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2021, which included a net reduction in PPP loans of $25 million. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans decreased by $12 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2021, reflecting payoffs and pay-downs of approximately $122 million, partially offset by commercial loan originations and advances of approximately $110 million.
As of March 31, 2022, the carrying value of PPP loans was $13 million and included net unamortized loan origination fee balances of $425 thousand.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $51 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $164 million.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3 million, or 1%, from the balance at December 31, 2021.
Deposits and Borrowings
At March 31, 2022, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered time deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion, up by $261 million, or 6%, from the end of the preceding quarter, concentrated in money market accounts. Wholesale brokered time deposits amounted to $402 million, down by $113 million, or 22%, from December 31, 2021. Total deposits amounted to $5.1 billion at March 31, 2022, up by $148 million, or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
FHLB advances totaled $55 million at March 31, 2022, down by $90 million, or 62%, from December 31, 2021, as lower levels of wholesale funding were needed given the in-market deposits increase.
Asset Quality
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $12.6 million, or 0.29% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $14.2 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.
Total past due loans amounted to $7.0 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $10.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.
As of March 31, 2022, there were no active loan payment deferral modifications made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $39.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $39.1 million, or 0.91% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2021.
There was a positive $100 thousand provision for credit losses (or a charge) recognized in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a negative $2.8 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) recognized in the preceding quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, the provision related to an increase in the ACL on unfunded commitments. There was no provision for credit losses on loans recognized in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting continued low loss rates, strong asset and credit quality metrics, as well as our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions. In the first quarter of 2022, net recoveries of $148 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $27 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $513.2 million at March 31, 2022, down by $51.6 million, or 9%, from December 31, 2021. The decline reflected a decrease of $59.5 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, largely due to a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities, as well as $9.5 million in dividend declarations. These decreases were partially offset by net income of $16.5 million.
Capital levels at March 31, 2022 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.15% at March 31, 2022, compared to 14.01% at December 31, 2021.
Book value per share was $29.61 at March 31, 2022, compared to $32.59 at December 31, 2021.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The dividend was paid on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2022.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements". We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- ongoing disruptions in our business and operations, and changes in consumer behavior due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic;
- changes in political, business and economic conditions, including inflation, or legislative or regulatory initiatives;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- volatility in national and international financial markets;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$224,807
$175,259
$297,039
$127,743
$166,960
Short-term investments
3,289
3,234
3,349
4,463
3,783
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
15,612
40,196
48,705
31,492
77,450
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
1,008,184
1,042,859
1,045,833
1,052,577
948,094
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
8,452
13,031
15,094
22,757
24,772
Loans:
Total loans
4,283,852
4,272,925
4,286,404
4,299,800
4,194,666
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
39,236
39,088
41,711
41,879
42,137
Net loans
4,244,616
4,233,837
4,244,693
4,257,921
4,152,529
Premises and equipment, net
28,878
28,908
28,488
29,031
28,953
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,816
26,692
27,518
28,329
28,761
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
93,192
92,592
92,974
92,355
84,749
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,198
5,414
5,631
5,853
6,079
Other assets
123,046
125,196
129,410
135,550
133,350
Total assets
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$911,990
$945,229
$950,974
$901,801
$932,999
Interest-bearing deposits
4,215,960
4,034,822
4,107,168
3,823,858
3,616,143
Total deposits
5,127,950
4,980,051
5,058,142
4,725,659
4,549,142
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
55,000
145,000
222,592
408,592
466,912
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
31,169
29,010
29,810
30,558
30,974
Other liabilities
98,007
109,577
114,100
116,634
116,081
Total liabilities
5,334,807
5,286,319
5,447,325
5,304,124
5,185,790
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
127,355
126,511
126,265
125,442
124,882
Retained earnings
465,295
458,310
447,566
437,927
429,598
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(79,451)
(19,981)
(18,128)
(15,128)
(20,006)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,092)
(1,117)
(1,470)
(1,470)
(1,960)
Total shareholders' equity
513,192
564,808
555,318
547,856
533,599
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$33,930
$36,882
$35,691
$34,820
$34,159
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
232
387
298
405
441
Taxable interest on debt securities
4,230
3,929
3,683
3,441
3,242
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
67
98
95
110
133
Other interest income
78
60
56
32
33
Total interest and dividend income
38,537
41,356
39,823
38,808
38,008
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,103
2,977
2,789
2,961
3,663
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
244
547
872
1,001
1,380
Junior subordinated debentures
99
92
92
92
94
Total interest expense
3,446
3,616
3,753
4,054
5,137
Net interest income
35,091
37,740
36,070
34,754
32,871
Provision for credit losses
100
(2,822)
—
—
(2,000)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
34,991
40,562
36,070
34,754
34,871
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
10,531
10,504
10,455
10,428
9,895
Mortgage banking revenues
3,501
4,332
6,373
5,994
11,927
Card interchange fees
1,164
1,282
1,265
1,316
1,133
Service charges on deposit accounts
668
766
673
635
609
Loan related derivative income
301
1,972
728
1,175
467
Income from bank-owned life insurance
601
1,144
618
607
556
Other income
393
307
408
438
1,387
Total noninterest income
17,159
20,307
20,520
20,593
25,974
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
21,002
21,524
22,162
22,082
21,527
Outsourced services
3,242
3,585
3,294
3,217
3,200
Net occupancy
2,300
2,145
2,134
2,042
2,128
Equipment
918
959
977
975
994
Legal, audit and professional fees
770
817
767
678
597
FDIC deposit insurance costs
366
391
482
374
345
Advertising and promotion
351
502
559
560
222
Amortization of intangibles
217
216
223
225
226
Debt prepayment penalties
—
2,700
—
895
3,335
Other expenses
2,053
2,380
1,922
1,964
2,139
Total noninterest expense
31,219
35,219
32,520
33,012
34,713
Income before income taxes
20,931
25,650
24,070
22,335
26,132
Income tax expense
4,448
5,462
5,319
4,875
5,661
Net income
$16,483
$20,188
$18,751
$17,460
$20,471
Net income available to common shareholders
$16,429
$20,128
$18,697
$17,408
$20,415
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,331
17,328
17,320
17,314
17,275
Diluted
17,482
17,469
17,444
17,436
17,431
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.95
$1.16
$1.08
$1.01
$1.18
Diluted
$0.94
$1.15
$1.07
$1.00
$1.17
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.54
$0.54
$0.52
$0.52
$0.52
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$29.61
$32.59
$32.06
$31.63
$30.83
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$25.62
$28.59
$28.05
$27.60
$26.79
Market value per share
$52.50
$56.37
$52.98
$51.35
$51.63
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,332
17,331
17,320
17,320
17,306
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.32%
13.24%
13.01%
12.82%
12.99%
Total risk-based capital
14.15%
14.01%
13.83%
13.65%
13.85%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.46%
9.36%
9.12%
9.07%
9.11%
Common equity tier 1
12.79%
12.71%
12.47%
12.28%
12.43%
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
8.78%
9.65%
9.25%
9.36%
9.33%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
7.68%
8.57%
8.19%
8.27%
8.21%
Loans to deposits (3)
83.1%
85.8%
84.9%
90.8%
93.0%
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.57%
2.71%
2.58%
2.55%
2.51%
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
1.14%
1.36%
1.26%
1.20%
1.45%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.15%
1.38%
1.27%
1.22%
1.47%
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
12.04%
14.34%
13.37%
12.92%
15.55%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
13.77%
16.39%
15.29%
14.84%
17.91%
Efficiency ratio (6)
59.7%
60.7%
57.5%
59.6%
59.0%
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for March 31, 2022 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$10,211
$10,417
$10,224
$9,991
$9,583
Transaction-based revenues
320
87
231
437
312
Total wealth management revenues
$10,531
$10,504
$10,455
$10,428
$9,895
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$7,784,211
$7,443,396
$7,441,519
$7,049,226
$6,866,737
Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income
(388,733)
358,796
(4,830)
368,383
208,953
Net client asset inflows (outflows)
97,415
(17,981)
6,707
23,910
(26,464)
Balance at end of period
$7,492,893
$7,784,211
$7,443,396
$7,441,519
$7,049,226
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
92%
92%
91%
92%
91%
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$3,327
$5,695
$5,750
$8,562
$13,745
Changes in fair value, net (2)
(242)
(1,594)
467
(2,543)
(1,888)
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
416
231
156
(25)
70
Total mortgage banking revenues
$3,501
$4,332
$6,373
$5,994
$11,927
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$164,401
$174,438
$205,293
$244,821
$131,791
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
106,619
188,735
190,702
244,562
309,325
Total mortgage loan originations
$271,020
$363,173
$395,995
$489,383
$441,116
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$14,627
$21,180
$108,445
$235,280
$226,645
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
115,501
175,818
65,416
55,278
65,374
Total mortgage loans sold
$130,128
$196,998
$173,861
$290,558
$292,019
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,628,620
$1,639,062
$1,661,785
$1,669,624
$1,618,540
Commercial & industrial
614,892
641,555
682,774
764,509
840,585
Total commercial
2,243,512
2,280,617
2,344,559
2,434,133
2,459,125
Residential real estate (2)
1,777,974
1,726,975
1,672,364
1,590,389
1,457,490
Home equity
246,097
247,697
249,874
254,802
256,799
Other
16,269
17,636
19,607
20,476
21,252
Total consumer
262,366
265,333
269,481
275,278
278,051
Total loans
$4,283,852
$4,272,925
$4,286,404
$4,299,800
$4,194,666
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family dwelling
125
$443,571
27%
127
$474,229
29%
Retail
117
380,588
23
121
389,487
24
Office
59
219,551
13
57
216,602
13
Hospitality
32
193,213
12
31
184,990
11
Industrial and warehouse
36
143,441
9
35
137,254
8
Healthcare
15
134,713
8
13
128,189
8
Commercial mixed use
20
38,731
2
20
38,978
2
Other
36
74,812
6
36
69,333
5
Commercial real estate loans
440
$1,628,620
100%
440
$1,639,062
100%
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
72
$175,988
29%
101
$174,376
27%
Owner occupied and other real estate
170
67,651
11
185
72,957
11
Manufacturing
52
55,868
9
65
55,341
9
Educational services
22
50,939
8
28
52,211
8
Retail
71
43,436
7
79
47,290
7
Transportation and warehousing
25
34,605
6
31
35,064
5
Finance and insurance
59
35,477
6
59
31,279
5
Entertainment and recreation
28
29,297
5
37
32,087
5
Information
10
23,377
4
14
25,045
4
Accommodation and food services
71
19,589
3
114
28,320
4
Professional, scientific and technical
46
6,781
1
69
8,912
1
Public administration
15
5,340
1
16
5,441
1
Other
202
66,544
10
281
73,232
13
Commercial & industrial loans
843
$614,892
100%
1,079
$641,555
100%
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$618,315
38%
$643,182
39%
Massachusetts
472,902
29
464,018
28
Rhode Island
394,011
24
408,496
25
Subtotal
1,485,228
91
1,515,696
92
All other states
143,392
9
123,366
8
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,628,620
100%
$1,639,062
100%
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,250,376
70%
$1,207,789
70%
Rhode Island
371,463
21
365,831
21
Connecticut
133,815
8
132,430
8
Subtotal
1,755,654
99
1,706,050
99
All other states
22,320
1
20,925
1
Total residential real estate loans
$1,777,974
100%
$1,726,975
100%
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$911,990
$945,229
$950,974
$901,801
$932,999
Interest-bearing demand deposits
248,914
251,032
238,317
174,165
171,571
NOW accounts
893,603
867,138
817,937
774,693
745,376
Money market accounts
1,295,339
1,072,864
1,046,324
941,511
950,413
Savings accounts
566,461
555,177
540,306
524,155
511,759
Time deposits (in-market)
809,858
773,383
709,288
677,061
701,524
In-market deposits
4,726,165
4,464,823
4,303,146
3,993,386
4,013,642
Wholesale brokered time deposits
401,785
515,228
754,996
732,273
535,500
Total deposits
$5,127,950
$4,980,051
$5,058,142
$4,725,659
$4,549,142
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.22%
0.24%
0.18%
0.18%
0.23%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.29%
0.33%
0.26%
0.24%
0.31%
Total past due loans to total loans
0.16%
0.24%
0.22%
0.20%
0.26%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
311.67%
275.21%
380.02%
399.57%
324.56%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.92%
0.91%
0.97%
0.97%
1.00%
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
—
—
—
539
—
Total commercial
—
—
—
539
—
Residential real estate
11,916
13,576
10,321
8,926
11,748
Home equity
673
627
655
1,016
1,147
Other consumer
—
—
—
—
88
Total consumer
673
627
655
1,016
1,235
Total nonaccrual loans
12,589
14,203
10,976
10,481
12,983
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
108
3
2
540
1
Total commercial
108
3
2
540
1
Residential real estate
6,467
9,622
8,698
6,656
9,661
Home equity
431
765
824
1,231
1,131
Other consumer
30
21
24
28
119
Total consumer
461
786
848
1,259
1,250
Total past due loans
$7,036
$10,411
$9,548
$8,455
$10,912
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$5,707
$9,359
$6,930
$5,773
$8,356
Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDR"):
Accruing TDRs
$16,303
$16,328
$7,979
$8,541
$12,358
Nonaccrual TDRs
2,789
2,819
1,732
2,278
1,935
Total TDRs
$19,092
$19,147
$9,711
$10,819
$14,293
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
$13,197
Additions to nonaccrual status
427
3,959
2,583
537
734
Loans returned to accruing status
(63)
(339)
—
(874)
(3)
Loans charged-off
(36)
(31)
(249)
(317)
(64)
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(1,942)
(362)
(1,839)
(1,848)
(881)
Balance at end of period
$12,589
$14,203
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$39,088
$41,711
$41,879
$42,137
$44,106
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
—
(2,650)
—
—
(1,951)
Charge-offs
(36)
(33)
(249)
(317)
(64)
Recoveries
184
60
81
59
46
Balance at end of period
$39,236
$39,088
$41,711
$41,879
$42,137
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,161
$2,333
$2,333
$2,333
$2,382
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
100
(172)
—
—
(49)
Balance at end of period (2)
$2,261
$2,161
$2,333
$2,333
$2,333
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
($145)
$—
$—
$—
$—
Commercial & industrial
(1)
(35)
(2)
302
1
Total commercial
(146)
(35)
(2)
302
1
Residential real estate
(21)
(4)
52
(47)
17
Home equity
(2)
(12)
110
(4)
(2)
Other consumer
21
24
8
7
2
Total consumer
19
12
118
3
—
Total
($148)
($27)
$168
$258
$18
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
(0.01%)
—%
0.02%
0.02%
—%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
$183,684
$78
0.17%
$190,291
$60
0.13%
($6,607)
$18
0.04%
Mortgage loans held for sale
28,471
232
3.30
50,425
387
3.04
(21,954)
(155)
0.26
Taxable debt securities
1,071,745
4,230
1.60
1,060,045
3,929
1.47
11,700
301
0.13
FHLB stock
12,294
67
2.21
12,986
98
2.99
(692)
(31)
(0.78)
Commercial real estate
1,631,819
11,891
2.96
1,657,669
14,281
3.42
(25,850)
(2,390)
(0.46)
Commercial & industrial
634,869
6,226
3.98
630,805
6,960
4.38
4,064
(734)
(0.40)
Total commercial
2,266,688
18,117
3.24
2,288,474
21,241
3.68
(21,786)
(3,124)
(0.44)
Residential real estate
1,740,087
13,987
3.26
1,689,949
13,636
3.20
50,138
351
0.06
Home equity
246,766
1,875
3.08
249,336
1,992
3.17
(2,570)
(117)
(0.09)
Other
16,933
195
4.67
18,171
224
4.89
(1,238)
(29)
(0.22)
Total consumer
263,699
2,070
3.18
267,507
2,216
3.29
(3,808)
(146)
(0.11)
Total loans
4,270,474
34,174
3.25
4,245,930
37,093
3.47
24,544
(2,919)
(0.22)
Total interest-earning assets
5,566,668
38,781
2.83
5,559,677
41,567
2.97
6,991
(2,786)
(0.14)
Noninterest-earning assets
298,000
324,904
(26,904)
Total assets
$5,864,668
$5,884,581
($19,913)
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$248,395
$70
0.11%
$238,390
$63
0.10%
$10,005
$7
0.01%
NOW accounts
847,848
130
0.06
819,590
142
0.07
28,258
(12)
(0.01)
Money market accounts
1,174,833
615
0.21
1,059,846
561
0.21
114,987
54
—
Savings accounts
561,339
71
0.05
544,981
70
0.05
16,358
1
—
Time deposits (in-market)
793,169
2,017
1.03
746,887
1,927
1.02
46,282
90
0.01
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,625,584
2,903
0.32
3,409,694
2,763
0.32
215,890
140
—
Wholesale brokered time deposits
455,785
200
0.18
611,467
214
0.14
(155,682)
(14)
0.04
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,081,369
3,103
0.31
4,021,161
2,977
0.29
60,208
126
0.02
FHLB advances
150,922
244
0.66
171,079
547
1.27
(20,157)
(303)
(0.61)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
99
1.77
22,681
92
1.61
—
7
0.16
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,254,972
3,446
0.33
4,214,921
3,616
0.34
40,051
(170)
(0.01)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
940,220
981,706
(41,486)
Other liabilities
116,291
131,189
(14,898)
Shareholders' equity
553,185
556,765
(3,580)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,864,668
$5,884,581
($19,913)
Net interest income (FTE)
$35,335
$37,951
($2,616)
Interest rate spread
2.50%
2.63%
(0.13%)
Net interest margin
2.57%
2.71%
(0.14%)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Commercial loans
$244
$211
$33
Total
$244
$211
$33
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$513,192
$564,808
$555,318
$547,856
$533,599
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,198
5,414
5,631
5,853
6,079
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$444,085
$495,485
$485,778
$478,094
$463,611
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,332
17,331
17,320
17,320
17,306
Book value per share - GAAP
$29.61
$32.59
$32.06
$31.63
$30.83
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$25.62
$28.59
$28.05
$27.60
$26.79
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$444,085
$495,485
$485,778
$478,094
$463,611
Total assets, as reported
$5,847,999
$5,851,127
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,198
5,414
5,631
5,853
6,079
Total tangible assets
$5,778,892
$5,781,804
$5,933,103
$5,782,218
$5,649,401
Equity to assets - GAAP
8.78%
9.65%
9.25%
9.36%
9.33%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
7.68%
8.57%
8.19%
8.27%
8.21%
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$16,483
$20,188
$18,751
$17,460
$20,471
Total average assets, as reported
$5,864,668
$5,884,581
$5,919,137
$5,833,425
$5,711,931
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,303
5,526
5,739
5,963
6,189
Total average tangible assets
$5,795,456
$5,815,146
$5,849,489
$5,763,553
$5,641,833
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.14%
1.36%
1.26%
1.20%
1.45%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
1.15%
1.38%
1.27%
1.22%
1.47%
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
$16,429
$20,128
$18,697
$17,408
$20,415
Total average equity, as reported
$553,185
$556,765
$554,847
$540,524
$532,271
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,303
5,526
5,739
5,963
6,189
Total average tangible equity
$483,973
$487,330
$485,199
$470,652
$462,173
Return on average equity - GAAP
12.04%
14.34%
13.37%
12.92%
15.55%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
13.77%
16.39%
15.29%
14.84%
17.91%
