FAIR Applauds Court Order Blocking the Biden Administration from Inflicting Further Grievous Harm at the Border

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to an impending Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) preventing the Biden administration from ending Title 42:

"Today U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays agreed with 21 states that the Biden administration's impending cancelation of Title 42 would cause significant and irreparable harm to state and local jurisdictions.

"The assertion by the states of what would likely happen if Title 42 were lifted was not even contested by the Biden administration. The administration has, in fact, assembled a multiagency task force to manage what they anticipate to be an unprecedented surge of migrants crossing our borders illegally after May 23.

"We applaud the attorneys general of Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona for originally filing this lawsuit and adding 18 states shortly thereafter. When the federal government does not fulfill its border security responsibilities, states are compelled to take legal action to protect their residents. They acted not only in the best interest of their residents, but the health and well-being of the American public overall.

"From a purely public health perspective, Title 42 is still urgently needed. Not only is the national emergency declaration still in place, a new strain of COVID currently has the city of Shanghai, China under lockdown, while the flow of deadly fentanyl across the already lawless border has been acknowledged as a public health threat by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"The White House should view Judge Summerhays' TRO as a reprieve from an even bigger self-inflicted national health and security crisis, and to use it as an opportunity to reinstate effective policies that will restore order to what is already a dangerously chaotic border."

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests.

