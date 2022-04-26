InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Roof Jack System (TRO-539)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a roof jack system that can be installed on 10/12 and up to 16/12 pitch roofs to provide safer working conditions," said an inventor, from Barrie, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FAT JACK. My design would offer a safer alternative to conventional metal roof jacks that have sharp edges and are prone to rusting."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a safe and stable way to work on a pitch roof. In doing so, it eliminates the need for larger metal roof jack structures. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it ensures sure footing and traction on angled roof structures. The invention features a lightweight and ergonomic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for roofing companies and contractors.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-539, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp