National WASP WWII Museum Fly-In To Honor First Females To Fly Military Aircraft

SWEETWATER, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National WASP (Women Airforce Service Pilots) WWII Museum is honoring the legacy of the first females to fly military aircraft, as it celebrates the 80 years of WASP. Located in Sweetwater, Texas, Avenger Field was the training grounds for the WASP. These female pilots performed a variety of aviation jobs— including ferrying aircraft, towing targets for aerial and ground air gunnery practice, and making test and demonstration flights. To honor their service, the WASP Museum will host approximately 80 planes and hundreds of guests at its homecoming fly-in April 30.

National WASP WWII Museum Fly-In

Saturday, April 30, 2022

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Avenger Field

Sweetwater, Texas

Free to the Public

The WASP flight line will include eleven BT-13s with many other WWII aircraft like the B-25 and DC-3. All-female crews will be in attendance with Air Force, Army, Marine and Navy aircraft.

Visitors will enjoy many other activities including the opening of two exhibits: a permanent exhibit on the American history of Black Pilots by historian Monica Smith and a special temporary exhibit of John and Marie Clark, B-17 and WASP pilots respectively (courtesy of the Yankee Air Museum). Other activities include author signings, special conversations, and a Cadet Zone.

Photos attached include planes from a previous WASP fly-in and members of the WASP, respectively.

