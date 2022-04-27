Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Model Jaidah Quinn Moullet-Dozier Leaves OnlyFans For HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that model Jaidah Quinn Moullet-Dozier has joined HoneyDrip.com. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Jaidah is our newest feature model and brand ambassador" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "She represents just one of the many demographics on our site. We are working very hard to make HoneyDrip.com an exclusive, yet inclusive platform for all the wonderful creators in the world."

Jaidah grew up in Portland, Oregon and began her modeling career with Nike at a very young age. She later began doing runway model makeup, before focusing on modeling full time. Jaidah works closely with creative director, M.Cherie, to produce high quality, exclusive photo and video content. Jaidah volunteers her time to numerous organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Special Olympics, and Relay For Life (to name a few). She also advocates for those struggling with anxiety, depression, and abuse, as she can relate due to her own experiences. Jaidah finds inspiration in her family and friends and uses it as motivation for her mission.

"As a black woman, being a key part of a more diverse platform is both important and appealing to me" said Jaidah. "I'm hoping to help further diversify the site with my recruitment efforts. HoneyDrip.com is a place for creators from all backgrounds and ethnicities."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

