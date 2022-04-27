Hacker Dermatology Adds Full Time Podiatrist to Create Unique Multi-Disciplinary Approach To Help Patients Avoid Falls due to Chronic Foot Ailments

Dr. Andrea Aedo, Board Certified Podiatrist, bucks the trend and joins Hacker Dermatology

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Foot problems affect all our patients and those problems can result in falls and difficulty walking due to pain and arthritis," says Dr. Steven Hacker, Founder of Hacker Dermatology. Dr. Hacker should know with experience of over 100,000 dermatology patient encounters in the last 28 years. "Foot disorders currently affect 80% of our older patients and affect their quality of life, " Hacker maintains.

In fact, a recent article published in March 2018's Disease a Month Journal corroborates Dr. Hacker's concerns. The authors observed that the incidence of foot problems can affect up to 87% of older patients and these problems are associated with "poor quality of life, balance impairment, and increased risk of falls,".

"I wanted to add the most talented and experienced podiatrist to our practice." and after Hacker completed a nationwide search, Dr. Andrea Aedo fit the bill. Dr. Aedo, a mother of two, had over 12 years of surgical Podiatry experience. Dr. Aedo completed a three-year intensive surgical & trauma podiatric medicine residency at Jackson North Medical Center where she served as Chief Resident in 2009.

"Foot problems are putting our aging patients at increased risk of falls, "Dr. Aedo explains. "At Hacker Dermatology, we are unique in that we use a multi-disciplinary approach, podiatrist and dermatologist together, helping our patients reduce the risk of falls due to foot ailments.".

Appointments for Dr. Aedo can be requested online at www.HackerDermatology.com or by calling 561-276-3111. Many Insurances Accepted.

About Hacker Dermatology

Dr. Steven Hacker founded Hacker Dermatology in 1994. Dr. Hacker is an inventor and holds over 14 patents for devices in the fields of mechanical and electrical engineering. As a Phi Beta Kappa, Dr. Steven Hacker was just 19 years old when he was one of 12 students selected from a national pool to enter medical school early. Dr. Hacker is published in several textbooks and authored more than 20 peer-reviewed medical journals. Dr. Hacker is the Mohs Surgeon for the practice and has treated well over 25,000 skin cancers by various methods. Dr. Hacker is recognized by his fellow doctors with a Castle Connolly Top Doctors distinction for the last 25 years.

Sarah Bentley , Office Manager, Hacker Dermatology, Press inquiries:, Office Manager, Hacker Dermatology, -sarahb@dermasurgerygroup.com , 561-276-3111

View original content:

SOURCE Hacker Dermatology & Multi-Specialty Group