Suburban Propane Announces the Commercial Launch of Propane+rDME, a Revolutionary Low-Carbon Fuel

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy, and related products and services today announced the commercial launch of Propane+rDME. This exciting new product combines clean, versatile and abundantly available propane with the renewable, low carbon benefits of renewable dimethyl ether (rDME), produced by Oberon Fuels, to help create a pathway for lowering emissions to meet aggressive carbon reduction standards.

This innovative new product is the first commercially available blend of either traditional, or renewable propane, and rDME. The resulting blended alternative product has a lower carbon intensity and can be used as a drop-in replacement for propane engines in both on-road and off-road applications. The addition of rDME further enhances the clean air and low carbon benefits of the base fuel and allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint, while continuing to use their existing assets without the need for additional investments in equipment and infrastructure.

"At Suburban Propane, we seek out innovative solutions and investments to help lead the pathway toward a low carbon economy, and Propane+rDME is the next step in the evolution of clean alternative fuels," said Michael Stivala, President and CEO of Suburban Propane. "This low carbon energy source is just a stepping stone to a carbon-neutral, and even carbon negative, future for the propane industry. We are proud to partner with Oberon Fuels to see the culmination of our joint visions for providing solutions for a greener tomorrow. This exciting new product leverages Suburban Propane's significant infrastructure and more than 90-year legacy of safely delivering propane across the country, and Oberon's expertise as the only commercial producer of rDME in the United States."

"Blending renewable DME (rDME) with propane can reduce the emissions profile and fits readily with existing storage, transportation and fueling infrastructure," said Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., President and CEO of Oberon. "Oberon's rDME is a straightforward and scalable way for propane distributors and their customers to become more sustainable and will lead to overall emissions reductions from the propane sector which is a critical step to meeting global climate commitments."

On April 27th, representatives from Suburban Propane invited elected officials and clean energy subject matter experts to its Placentia, CA Customer Service Center to celebrate the launch of the new Propane+rDME product with a ribbon cutting ceremony, brief speaking program, and facility tour to see the equipment used to blend propane and rDME.

Suburban Propane is committed to investing in, and fostering innovative solutions to support the economy-wide transition to a sustainable energy future through advancing the clean air and low-carbon benefits of: traditional and renewable propane; renewable dimethyl ether ("rDME"); and low-carbon intensity ("CI") blends of rDME, renewable propane and traditional propane. This launch is part of Suburban Propane's Go Green with Suburban Propane initiative promoting the clean and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low-carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. The Partnership acquired an approximate 3% equity stake in Oberon Fuels in September 2020.

