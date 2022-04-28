Annual Integrated Report 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas" or "The Company"), the leading provider of water-solutions in the Americas, announces the release of its 2021 Annual Integrated Report.

(PRNewswire)

"Our purpose and mission inspire every decision we make, just like water, we are constantly in movement, progressing towards our maximum potential.

We know that Rotoplas' future is being shaped today.

We invite you to learn more about our results through this Annual Report, which is part of our commitment to transparency and to all our stakeholders. The report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI standards and also follows SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) guidelines as well as the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations. For the first time, we have also incorporated the Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism table, proposed by the World Economic Forum.

We encourage you to continue to join us on this path towards sustainable development in which we can change the lives of thousands of people while respecting the environment."

Go to the Report: https://rotoplas.com/investors/rtp_resources/eng/annual-report/2021/annual-report-rotoplas-2021.pdf

IR Contacts

Mariana Fernández María Fernanda Escobar mfernandez@rotoplas.com mfescobar@rotoplas.com





About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating and recycling water. With over 40 years of experience in the industry and 19 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10, 2014.

Pedregal 24, piso 19, Col. Molino del Rey

Miguel Hidalgo

C.P. 11040, Ciudad de México

T. +52 (55) 5201 5000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.