AvantGuard Named 2022 Monitoring Center of the Year

OGDEN, Utah, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers is proud to be the recipient of 'The Monitoring Center of the Year' award in the Enterprise Central Station category from The Monitoring Association (TMA). This achievement recognizes the dedication and effort put forth by AvantGuard's entire team to build a company with a powerful culture centered around innovation and service.

AvantGuard Monitoring is a wholesale alarm monitoring provider based in Ogden, Utah. AvantGuard provides monitoring services to businesses in the security, fire, medical alert and IoT industries. (PRNewsfoto/AvantGuard Monitoring) (PRNewswire)

Regarding the award, Justin Bailey, President of AvantGuard said, "We are honored to be recognized as The Central Station of the Year by TMA. The depth of experience on our leadership team and throughout all of the organization with focus on our 'We Care FIRST' culture has allowed us to be leaders in service and innovation and helps our team bring their best self to work each day.

AvantGuard experienced a tremendous amount of growth in 2021 with some notable accomplishments. AvantGuard's subscriber base grew from 850,000 to nearly 1.2 million subscribers. They launched their new My.AG platform and MLS reporting tool to help dealers better manage their business. They celebrated the grand opening of their third monitoring center in Cedar City, Utah. Additionally, they welcomed new CEO, Steve Richards, in March of 2021, along with VP of Operations, Ray Refuerzo, and VP of Software Engineering, Bo Denkers, to their leadership team. AvantGuard also implemented their cutting-edge AI based automated voice assistant and AG Chat platforms to handle over 800,000 non-urgent signals such as test reminders, low battery or power loss signals, system troubles, and more.

AvantGuard is grateful to TMA for this recognition and for all they do to support the monitoring industry. AG also expresses gratitude to their entire team for creating an amazing company culture and to their dealers for their partnership and continued support.

AvantGuard is part of the Becklar family of industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals. AvantGuard provides professional monitoring solutions that save lives, protect property, and inspire peace of mind.

Contact:

Jonathan Knoder

Content Manager at AvantGuard

Email: Jknoder@agmonitoring.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AvantGuard Monitoring