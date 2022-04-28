Barron's Lists Mason at #13 on their 2022 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams list

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., rises nine spots on this year's Barron's list of top institutional teams.

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce their inclusion on Barron's Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams list. Scott George, Mason's President and Chief Investment Officer leads their team of institutional consultants who were listed among the top 15 on Barron's annual survey. For more information about Mason, please visit: https://masoncompanies.com/

"We are proud to be recognized in the top 15 of institutional consultant teams by Barron's. Mason's support staff, operations department, research team, and our institutional client advisors all contribute to the delivery of our service focused approach that has allowed us to implement our independent investment philosophy," said Scott George, Chief Investment Officer. Mr. George also noted that "as our business and staff continue to expand, we believe that by developing a talented and diverse team, we will continue to build upon our success with meaningful client engagement."

Mason's institutional practice includes foundations, endowments, retirement plans and other institutional portfolios. Mason's services for institutions are offered on a discretionary (outsourced chief investment officer/OCIO) and on a non-discretionary basis. For more information about Mason's institutional team, please visit: https://masoncompanies.com/services/institutions/

"We believe that recognition from Barron's, CNBC, and others is due in part to our clients' belief in our unique and independent approach to consulting and the strength of our team." said Will Thorpe, Chief Marketing and Development Officer. Thorpe's primary role at Mason is to lead the growth of their institutional practice.

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families, and institutions (foundations, endowments, corporate funds, and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products. Mason has over $10.5 billion in assets under management. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

