Compassion International Optimizes Crypto Donations through Expanded Partnership with Quantum Metric

Compassion focuses on continuous site optimization to better support growing reach of donors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), has expanded their partnership with Compassion International , one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the US and a world leader in child development, to make it easier for donors to contribute to the organization with cryptocurrency. Empowering Compassion to monitor, understand, and quantify donor behavior, Quantum Metric has supported the design of a more intuitive payments page for every visitor. In the first two months of their work together, Quantum Metric has helped to improve adoption of crypto donations and reduce bounce rates for Compassion's crypto page by 36% on web and 50% on mobile.

Quantum Metric (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Metric) (PRNewswire)

"We've introduced cryptocurrency donations to expand our reach to potential supporters and allow them to contribute in their own preferred way," said Yaro Hetman, senior director of innovation for individual supporters at Compassion. "By partnering with Quantum Metric, we are able to better understand how customers are interacting with the new page, where they may get stuck or frustrated, and what type of experience will turn them into long-term supporters."

Today, over 295 million people globally own and use cryptocurrency and adoption is expected to reach 1 billion by the end of 2022. With the introduction of cryptocurrency options as an alternative way to donate, Compassion is creating new opportunities for potential supporters and enabling them to contribute in their desired way.

Working with Compassion since 2018, the Quantum Metric team has focused on optimizing the donor journey to make it easier for supporters to understand where and how they can help release children from poverty. The two organizations have expanded their work together, analyzing and interpreting site engagement to identify opportunities to optimize UX design and functionality. Using Quantum Metric Interactions and heatmap technology, Compassion is able to regularly monitor how donors are interacting with the site and test potential redesigns to optimize the experience.

"Cryptocurrency is a great example of how digital continues to transform the way consumers interact with brands every day," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "As adoption grows, it's critical that brands make the right investments to continuously analyze and evolve their crypto payment experiences based on customer needs. Digitally-minded organizations, like Compassion, understand this. We feel privileged to partner with the organization and continue to support their mission to help children around the world."

In the coming year, Compassion and Quantum Metric will expand their work on crypto to personalize marketing campaigns to reach current, past, or prospective donors. Quantum Metric will also support testing and functionality for new payment sites, especially as crypto donor traffic increases. For more information on Compassion International's crypto offering visit: compassion.com/donate/cryptocurrency.htm.

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, using quantified empathy to align business and technical teams to effectively prioritize customers needs based on business impact. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 20 percent of the world's internet users, supporting nationally recognized brands in ecommerce and retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit quantummetric.com .

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 27 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 10 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2021, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

