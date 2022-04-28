Deepdub Joins the DEG: Digital Entertainment Group and Will Showcase their End-to-End AI-based Dubbing Solution at EnTechFest 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, the leader in AI-based entertainment localization, is thrilled to debut a series of new demonstrations showcasing their end-to-end AI-based dubbing solution at the DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group's EntechFest 2022.

EnTechFest is a B2B trade and networking event that supports an audience of content distribution and marketing executives, platform partners, technology enablers, trend trackers, connected device and display developers, and all innovators across the digital entertainment ecosystem, including DEG member studios and platforms.

With a multitude of Film, Television, and Streaming Entertainment services looking to localize their content at a global scale, Deepdub's platform leverages cutting-edge AI technology with a human touch to allow content creators, owners, and distributors to extend their international reach and scale their offerings while maintaining the highest level of quality. For audiences, this means watching their favorite film and TV programs dubbed in native languages without losing any aspect of the original experience.

During the event, which takes place on May 4th at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Deepdub will be screening customer approved samples of their recently completed projects that showcase the technology as well as a variety of use cases to display the power of localization in a global content ecosystem.

"As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, our end-to-end solution leveraging deep learning technology for dubbing and content localization will be at the forefront of the shifts occurring. We are excited to become members of the Digital Entertainment Group and believe that EnTechFest 2022 will allow us to show attendees exactly what the future holds.", said Oz Krakowski, CRO of Deepdub.

About Deepdub:

Deepdub is an Israeli startup company that aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences to international audiences across TV, Film, Advertising, Gaming and e-learning. We provide high-quality localization service of entertainment content using deep learning and AI algorithms. Deepdub plugs into the post-production process of content owners and takes complete ownership of all of their localization needs. For more information about Deepdub, visit https://deepdub.ai/ or follow us on Twitter @deepdub_ai

