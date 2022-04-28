Evisort Honored with 10 Stevie Awards in 2022 American Business Awards®

Contract intelligence company recognized in multiple categories including Medium-Sized Legal Company of the Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie Awards today announced that Evisort was named a winner in 10 categories of The 20th Annual American Business Awards®. Evisort is the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for contract management and analytics.

Evisort (PRNewswire)

Evisort won gold in the following categories:

Company of the Year - Legal - Medium

Legal Information Solution

Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution

Legal Solution

Evisort won silver for:

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees

Technical Innovation of the Year - At Organizations With Up to 1,000 Employees

Achievement in Growth

Achievement in Product Innovation

Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation

Achievement in Science or Technology

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale .

"Evisort is honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards in so many diverse categories that reflect our commitment to our customers and advancing our vision for intelligent contract management. We extend our sincere congratulations to all organizations nominated," said Dwight Krossa , Vice President of Product, Evisort.

Of Evisort, one judge for the category of Legal Information Solution noted, "I love this idea and the future perspective is huge. Very clear about what they're trying to accomplish. The company feels like a breath of fresh air, with a true startup drive to make things successful."

Another judge remarked, "The company's achievements in the past year and the feedback from clients about their product are astonishing."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Evisort

Founded in 2016 by Harvard Law and MIT alumni, Evisort is the leading provider of contract management and AI technology for legal, procurement, sales, finance, and IT teams. Evisort's Contract Intelligence Platform offers implementation within 30 days and fast ROI by centralizing contracts without file migration, using AI to search and automatically track metadata and provisions without manual data entry, and enabling teams to efficiently draft, redline, approve, sign, report on, and renew contracts, all in one place. Evisort is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by leading strategic and institutional investors including General Atlantic, Vertex Ventures, M12 (Microsoft's venture fund), Amity Ventures, Village Global, and Serra Ventures. For more information, go to evisort.com, dial (888) 384-7678, like our LinkedIn page, and/or follow us on Twitter: @evisort .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

