FirstEnergy to Donate, Plant Trees at Glenwood Park in Toledo on Arbor Day

Students from nearby Glenwood Elementary School will receive tree saplings, tree-care tips

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Arbor Day, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is teaming up with the City of Toledo's Parks and Forestry Division to plant six trees at Glenwood Park in Toledo on Friday, April 29, at 9:30 a.m. The trees will be planted by employees of FirstEnergy subsidiary Toledo Edison and the City of Toledo while more than 100 students from Glenwood Elementary School watch and learn proper tree-planting techniques. Each student will receive a tree sapling and an Arbor Day-themed gift bag from FirstEnergy.

Toledo Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Since April 2021, FirstEnergy has donated and planted more than 17,000 trees throughout its five-state service territory. The company is on track to plant more than 14,000 additional trees this spring. This initiative is an important part of the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote responsible use of natural resources and further the advancement of sustainable practices.

Led by FirstEnergy's Green Team in Toledo, the Glenwood Park tree-planting event is one of several projects employees will complete this year to help nearby parks, nature preserves and communities across FirstEnergy's entire footprint.

"FirstEnergy contributed the funds to cover the cost of the trees that will be gifted to students at Glenwood Elementary School," said Carol Trembly, a senior scientist and Green Team leader at FirstEnergy. "The students will receive a demonstration on how to plant, nurture and tend to the trees so that they know how to properly plant and care for the tree saplings they plant at home or within their communities."

FirstEnergy's 10 Green Teams consist of employees from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia who volunteer their time and talents to support a wide variety of environmental initiatives. The groups plan to continue to partner with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations in the future to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

"This year's Arbor Day event is special because a tree will be planted in memory of Glenwood Elementary fourth-grader Damia Ezell, who was tragically killed on Feb. 3," said City of Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. "We appreciate FirstEnergy and Toledo Edison's generosity and commitment to preserving our local environment so that residents can enjoy our parks for many years to come."

In addition to the trees that will be donated and planted at Glenwood Park, FirstEnergy has collectively donated more than 500 tree saplings to students at Toth Elementary School in Perrysburg, Wood County, and Toledo Natural Science Technology Center in Toledo to celebrate Earth and Arbor days. FirstEnergy also plans to donate 150 trees to Whitehouse Village in Lucas County. The trees will be planted throughout the community by FirstEnergy employee volunteers on Friday, May 6.

For more information about FirstEnergy's environmental and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit www.fecorporateresponsibility.com.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

