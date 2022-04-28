The Fresh Market is Your Mother's Day Headquarters

Specialty retailer has the perfect presents and food to pamper her

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamper the person who takes care of everyone else—it's time to celebrate all the moms in your life! This Mother's Day, The Fresh Market, Inc. is your one-stop-shop destination for this special holiday to help celebrate your mom, grandmother, sister, Mom Squad—and yourself.

"Mother's Day should be all about making sure mom feels loved, and we want to help families make the most of the day," said Dan Portnoy, Chief Merchandising Officer at The Fresh Market. "We're taking the stress out of the holiday by offering prepared and ready-to-cook meal options, along with a myriad of ideas to help give mom the perfect gift!"

The Fresh Market is offering delicious ways to treat the women you love and that inspire you:

($34.99) and Dinner for Two ($59.99) . Food: Spoil mom all day long with our delectable, ready-to-cook Brunch for Fourand Dinner for Two Both meals include standout mains, sides, and a special bouquet—an incredible value!

A garden of gifts: Brighten mom's day with fresh, vibrant flowers. The Fresh Market's floral department abounds with a curated selection of fresh and in-season blooms, bulbs, and bouquets.

Special treats: Spoil mom with treats she loves. Create a customizable goodie bag with fun options to choose from including chocolate, wine, candles, and fun cocktail napkins.

Guests can place their Mother's Day curbside order through the online store or on The Fresh Market mobile app that is available on the App Store or on Google Playi.

For more information, including recipe ideas, check out The Fresh Market Magazine. Guests can also save even more on Mother's Day treats by joining The Fresh Market's Ultimate Loyalty Experience.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

