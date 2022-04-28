Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

HERSHEY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

HERSHEY, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock.  The dividends were declared April 27, 2022, and are payable June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record May 20, 2022.  It is the 370th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 151st consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)
The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hershey-declares-quarterly-dividends-301534374.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.