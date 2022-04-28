Lowman Joins MGIC Investment Board

MILWAUKEE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced Teresita ("Sita") M. Lowman has been elected to the Board of Directors for MGIC Investment Corporation and its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC). Lowman will be a member of the Business Transformation and Technology Committee.

"We welcome Sita to the Board," said Curt Culver, the Chairman of MTG. "Her management and leadership experiences driving enterprise digital business transformation and extensive experience in information technology and cloud enterprise industries makes her a natural fit and we look forward to her contributions."

Sita Lowman is a member of the Board of Directors of One Stop Systems and she sits on the Advisory Board of Launch Factory.

Prior to that, Ms. Lowman most recently held the role of Vice President and General Manager at DXC Technology, a multi-billion dollar IT services Fortune 500 company. Prior to DXC, Ms. Lowman held positions at HP Enterprise, Nortel Networks and Texas Instruments Defense Group.

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

