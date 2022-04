Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference Call

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061, passcode 0732684. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, passcode 1605605 until Thursday, June 2, 2022.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

ir@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marvell