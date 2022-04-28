Promethean Celebrates National Teacher Appreciation Week with Annual Summit

Global edtech leader to host and give thanks to educators around the U.S.

SEATTLE , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, is holding a Teacher Appreciation Summit on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 3 p.m. EDT, to celebrate the important work of educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 2 to May 6, 2022.

Promethean's Teacher Appreciation Summit will host teachers nationwide for five hours of professional development on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The Teacher Appreciation Summit will host teachers nationwide for five hours of professional development to share new techniques that will equip teachers with resources to advance their edtech journey, enhance lessons, increase learner engagement, and help make the critical and challenging work of teaching more efficient and more fun.

This year's keynote presentation features Mandy Froehlich , an author, former teacher, and former director of innovation, who will demonstrate how teachers can use curiosity to spark innovation in their classrooms. The event will also feature guest speaker, Daniel Thompson, a middle and high school chemistry, physics, and biology teacher at The Ron Clark Academy , known for its transformative teaching methods and techniques. Thompson will share powerful tips and tricks that utilize the timers, spinners, and activities on the ActivPanel and integrate ClassFlow teaching software.

Additional professional development sessions are aimed at building up teachers' toolkits. Participants will learn new activities to unleash the power of ActivPanel apps, discover fresh ways to engage, get expert tips from Promethean's Education Consultants, and explore methods to integrate project-based learning.

The summit also includes opportunities to virtually engage with the educational community, and is the first of five events in Promethean's 2022 Professional Development Series that will unite the Promethean community of educators to learn new skills, share experiences, and grow their edtech acumen. To register for the Teacher Appreciation Summit, click here .

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

