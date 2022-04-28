Saint Augustine's University Forms Alliance with National Black Farmers Association to Advance Equity and Civil Rights

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Augustine's University (SAU) — founded in 1867 to educate freed slaves — shares a kinship with the National Black Farmers Association's (NBFA) plight for equity.

SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail and the SAU leadership team join NBFA Co-Founders John and Kara Boyd to form a strategic alliance to promote equity and civil rights in agriculture. (PRNewswire)

The two organizations formed a strategic alliance to promote equity and civil rights in agriculture.

Today, the two organizations formed a strategic alliance to promote equity and civil rights in agriculture. As a result of this alliance, SAU becomes an official John Boyd Institute site. In addition, the John Boyd Institute administers advocacy efforts that advance the National Black Farmers Association. Founded in 1995 by John Wesley Boyd, Jr., NBFA is a response to significant patterns of discrimination and oppressive practices against Black, minority, and women farmers.

"Black farmers have always served as pillars of our society. They have used their hands to pound our earth throughout history to produce sustenance and stability," said SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail. "Our alliance with the National Black Farmers Association is a tribute to this history and a declaration that Saint Augustine's University stands with our Black farmers in their ongoing efforts to ensure equity and opportunity."

Together, SAU and NBFA will collaborate on opportunities to advance the organization's pillars, which include:

Food sovereignty and hunger-related issues

Civil rights

Land retention

Access to public and private loans

Agricultural, educational, and technological training

Rural economic development

"Ensuring equitable practices in farming requires the support of many," said John Wesley Boyd, Jr., founder National Black Farmers Association. "We are honored to count Saint Augustine's University among the coalition of supporters of our continued pursuit for equity."

About Saint Augustine's University Founded in 1867 by the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, the mission of Saint Augustine's University is to sustain a learning community in which students can prepare academically, socially and spiritually for leadership in a complex, diverse and rapidly changing world.

(PRNewsfoto/Saint Augustine's University) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saint Augustine's University