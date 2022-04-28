'Workplace Mental Health Action Summit' on May 5 to Spotlight Companies' Innovative Actions on Employee Mental Health

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan will give keynote remarks in conversation with CDC Foundation President & CEO Dr. Judy Monroe.

Speaker panels and free resources to be launched at the event will offer concrete steps for building a supportive workplace culture, centering equity in mental health programs and helping employees access professional care.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and other business leaders will share their companies' innovative actions to support employee mental health at the Workplace Mental Health Action Summit, a virtual gathering on Thursday, May 5, co-hosted by Health Action Alliance and Mental Health Action Day, in partnership with the Ad Council, One Mind At Work, SHRM Foundation and the American Psychological Association. The event is expected to draw over 1,000 business leaders, human resource professionals, managers and experts to address one of the most pressing workplace issues in the aftermath of COVID-19.

In the face of challenges around worker burnout, loneliness stemming from the pandemic, anxiety about a return to the office and other persistent mental health conditions, the Workplace Mental Health Action Summit will feature leading actions companies are taking to strengthen psychological safety at work, improve access to mental health benefits, and center equity in their mental health strategy. The Summit is free to attend for anyone interested in strengthening workplace health. Register at healthaction.org/register .

Moynihan will delivery keynote remarks in conversation with Dr. Judy Monroe, President & CEO of the CDC Foundation. The Summit's other featured speakers will include Tinisha Agramonte, Chief Diversity Officer, Motorola; Maysa Akbar, PhD, Chief Diversity Officer, American Psychological Association; Brianna Cayo Cotter, Senior Vice President, Social Impact, Paramount Global; Chris Clermont, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Vox Media; George Demos, Chief People Officer, O'Melveny; Malcom Glenn, Senior Equity Advisor, Health Action Alliance; Cathryn Gunther, Global Head of Associate Health & Wellbeing, Mars; Shelie Gustafson, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Jacobs; Craig Kramer, Global Mental Health Ambassador, Johnson & Johnson; Jim Link, Chief Human Resources Officer, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM); Lars Minns, Chief Human Resources Officer, Mercedes-Benz; Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, Ad Council; and Daryl Tol, Executive Vice President, One Mind.

During the event, Workplace Mental Health Action Summit organizers will release a suite of new tools and resources to guide employers in implementing best practices at their companies. To get companies started, the Summit will include an interactive workshop on building workplace mental health action strategies.

The Workplace Mental Health Action Summit is a prelude to Mental Health Action Day on May 19, an open-source movement organized by MTV to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

About Health Action Alliance

The Health Action Alliance is a joint initiative of the Ad Council, CDC Foundation, de Beaumont Foundation, National Safety Council and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation—in partnership with Meteorite. Our free tools, training and events help employers, large and small, navigate evolving health challenges, improve the health of workers and engage with public health partners to build stronger, healthier communities. Learn more at healthaction.org .

About Mental Health Action Day

Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The second Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 19, 2022 with a mission to encourage and empower people to take their first steps towards mental health action—whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes—because mental health is health. Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

