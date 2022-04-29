2023 EOS® National Conference Announced for Indianapolis

Fast-track your mastery of running your business on EOS®

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the most widely attended EOS Conference™ to date earlier this April, EOS Worldwide has announced its 2023 U.S. Conference will be held in Indianapolis, IN on April 20-21.

Participants at the conferences include small business owners and members of leadership teams from entrepreneurial companies that run on the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®).

The 2023 EOS Conference will offer unique opportunities for leadership teams and decision-makers from small- to medium-sized entrepreneurial companies to further master running their businesses using EOS Tools and the EOS Process®.

Special Act Now discount pricing is available until May 6 for 20% off the full $2,000 ticket price.

Visit https://www.eosconference.com/act-now to get your early discount today!

Updates on schedules and speakers are available at: https://www.eosconference.com/indianapolis/ .

About EOS

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. The Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®) offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10-250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com

