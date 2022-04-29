China Life Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: LFC; HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628), announced that the Company has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "2021 Form 20-F"), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has made available through its website ( www.e-chinalife.com ) its 2021 Form 20-F, which can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov . Upon request by any shareholder or ADR holder, the Company will also deliver, free of charge and within a reasonable period of time after such request, a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

To request a hard copy of the audited financial statements, please send your request by mail to the following address:

Proxy Services Corporation

2180 5th Avenue - Suite #4

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

