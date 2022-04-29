CONTI Capital Expands Fund IV Footprint with Multifamily Acquisition in Orlando, Florida

This asset is part of the $150M CONTI RE High-Growth Fund IV

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based CONTI Capital, a real estate investment company providing capital solutions to acquire, manage, and sponsor real estate investments across the U.S., has acquired Alta Winter Garden, a 250-unit newly constructed, institutional-quality asset located at 1223 E Plant St, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

CONTI Capital (PRNewswire)

Just west of Orlando, Winter Garden is nestled against Lake Apopka and offers a quiet lifestyle within convenient reach of top employers, Orlando International Airport, and major entertainment such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

"The CONTI Index, CONTI Capital's proprietary market evaluation tool, has idenitified the Orlando market as one of the top 10 multifamily markets to watch in 2022," says Carlos Vaz, CEO of CONTI Capital. "The Index analyzes hundreds of weighted indicators across six primary factors and has been key to our strategic expansion. To better support this growth and our investors, CONTI has recently opened a new office in Miami, Florida."

Alta Winter Garden is CONTI's next asset in its $150M RE High-Growth Fund IV. The Fund will seek a target return of 10-14% ROI with a 3-5-year hold period. It is structured as a private offering for accredited investors, wealth managers, and institutions.

About CONTI Capital

Founded in 2008, CONTI is a real estate investment company, investing capital on behalf of individuals, wealth managers, and institutions. Our mission is to create outstanding value for our investors through an active stewardship of their capital. We provide capital solutions to acquire, manage, and sponsor real estate investments across the U.S. Our efforts are backed by years of industry experience, strong company culture, and a relentless drive to perform. In order to better serve our clients, CONTI has offices in Dallas, Miami, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Learn more at www.conticapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate profits, or avoid losses. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause an investment's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "targeted," "projected," "underwritten," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, guarantees of future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements cannot be made. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person or entity assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any other person or entity is under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results. This overview is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interests in CONTI RE High-Growth Fund IV (the "Fund") or any other securities, which can only be made pursuant to the Fund's Private Placement Memorandum. Investment in the Fund is suitable only for sophisticated investors who fully understand, and are willing to assume, the risks involved in an investment in the Fund, including the risk of total loss of an investor's capital. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CONTI Capital