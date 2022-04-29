EYEBUYDIRECT CONTINUES TO REINFORCE COMMITMENT OF OFFERING HIGH QUALITY AND AFFORDABLE FRAMES

EyeBuyDirect offers stylish, quality frames at an affordable price with the smoothest ordering process online

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has launched several new collections that reinforce its commitment to providing top quality frames to customers at an affordable price point. With over 3,000 styles starting at just $6, EyeBuyDirect is doubling down on its commitment to providing eyewear for everyone.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

This year, EyeBuyDirect has released four new collections, including Eyewear Love, Gaming Glasses, and Sports and Fashion Shields which have frames starting as low as $29. Each collection follows trends in the industry to ensure every customer can express themselves through stylish frames. The company also offers 2-day shipping on hundreds of styles with worry-free 14-day returns to give customers flexibility.

"We are committed to giving our customers the ability to afford high quality frames in a style they love," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "With thousands of glasses and frames for every budget – think of us as the one-stop shop for all your eyewear needs."

EyeBuyDirect customers now have the option to pay over time with AfterPay. By pricing its frames at an affordable price point and providing customers the option to spread out payments, EyeBuyDirect is making eyewear even more accessible for every customer they serve.

For additional information about EyeBuyDirect, visit https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect