InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Reduce Bathroom Odors (KSC-1307)

Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple device to dispel unpleasant odors in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Lees Summit, Mo., "so I invented PLOPS. My design could contribute to a cleaner, more pleasant bathroom environment."

The invention provides an effective way to eliminate unpleasant odors in the bathroom after defecating. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional air fresheners and sprays. As a result, it reduces embarrassment and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a novel and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.