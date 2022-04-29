Energy Alert
Johnson Controls to present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

CORK, Ireland, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver will participate on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 9:40 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering. Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:


MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ryan Edelman


Karen Tognarelli

Direct: +1 609 720 4545


Direct: +1 571 214 7744

Email: ryanedelman@jcicom


Email: karentognarelli@jcicom




Michael Gates


Michael Isaac

Direct: +1 414 524 5785


Direct: +41 79 6941462

Email:  michaelj.gates@jcicom


Email: michaelisaac@jcicom

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)(PRNewswire)

