KAZIA TO PRESENT FINAL DATA FROM PAXALISIB PHASE II STUDY IN GLIOBLASTOMA AT ASCO

SYDNEY, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, today announced that final data from its phase II study of paxalisib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma will be the subject of a poster presentation at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

The ASCO Annual Meeting will take place virtually and in person from 3-7 June 2022 and will be held in Chicago, IL.

Abstracts from the meeting are expected to be released from 5pm, ET, on 26 May 2022, and the poster will be made available by ASCO and via the Kazia website shortly after presentation.

POSTER PRESENTATION

Title: Paxalisib in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma with unmethylated MGMT promoter status: Final phase 2 study results.

Date and Time: Sunday, 5 June 2022 – 8am – 11am, CDT

Session: Central Nervous System Tumors

Abstract ID: 2047

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Seven additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

