LucidLink Named Product of the Year at NAB 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , an innovative SaaS solution connecting creative teams around the world, today announced that Filespaces was named a Cloud Computing and Storage Category Winner in the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards . This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of NAB Show.

LucidLink Filespaces is a cloud native file service that provides content creators with immediate access to media assets stored in the cloud. Explicitly designed for creative collaboration over distance, huge media files are immediately accessible from any location and any machine. Filespaces eliminates the need for downloading or syncing entire files, enabling collaboration on projects by distributed teams, simultaneously, across any geographic location. The company recently announced Filespaces 2.0 , adding new functionality for massive scalability and faster, more secure remote collaboration.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 26. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2022 NAB Show and are delivered within the 2022 calendar year.

"The move towards remote collaboration across the creative workflow was born out of necessity, but it is clear from our time at NAB 2022 that the entertainment industry is beginning to fully recognize and embrace the power of the cloud", said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. "We're grateful to the NAB selection committee for recognizing LucidLink with this distinction, and we look forward to continuing to provide creatives and enterprises of all sizes with the ability to collaborate quickly, efficiently and securely from anywhere in the world."

"The 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards honor innovative breakthroughs that will change the way the media and entertainment industry creates, connects and capitalizes content," said NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Chris Brown. "We congratulate LucidLink on this award in recognition of Filespaces and its potential to help storytellers meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia.

NAB Show, held April 23–27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit https://nabshow.com.

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

