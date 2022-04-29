McDermott Adds Pan Atlantic Privacy Powerhouse

Highly Ranked International Trio Energizes Firm's Global Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice with Deep Experience in Data Protection and Cyber Risk Management

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of three lawyers to its global Regulatory Practice Group: Partner Elliot Golding and Counsel Robin Campbell in Washington, DC, and Partner Rosa Barcelo in Brussels. The trio join from Squire Patton Boggs and will further strengthen McDermott's global privacy team, helping clients navigate an increasingly complex web of privacy laws.

"The United States and the European Union, Brussels in particular, are where fast-developing global data protection and privacy regulations are created," said Raymond Jacobsen, global head of McDermott's regulatory practice. "We are thrilled to welcome Elliot, Robin and Rosa – a team of highly skilled lawyers with such deep and multifaceted experience – who will provide our clients with full coverage of their privacy-related needs. Through their substantial collective and individual industry experience, they will also be able to support our additional practices, including healthcare, technology, IP, energy, litigation and corporate."

Elliot provides business-oriented privacy and cybersecurity advice to global companies spanning virtually every sector of the economy, with a focus in the technology, healthcare/life sciences, retail/ecommerce, automotive and financial sectors. His practical approach gives clients actionable advice to help balance legal risk with business needs, particularly relating to innovative issues such as digital health technologies, biometrics, the Internet of Things, data monetization, online advertising and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning tools. He provides both day-to-day product counseling and helps companies develop global compliance programs that harmonize CCPA/CPRA (and equivalent laws in Virginia, Colorado and Utah); General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other international laws; specific rules in the highly regulated health and financial sectors; marketing rules; security standards and many others. Elliot has also managed hundreds of breaches and ransomware attacks, guiding clients through all aspects of investigation, notification, remediation, engagement with regulators and litigation defense. He has been recognized in a number of industry rankings and awards, including by Bloomberg Law and Global Data Review. Elliot is CIPP/US certified and chairs the ABA's Privacy, Security and Emerging Technology Division, along with several other committees.

Robin focuses her practice on global privacy and cybersecurity matters and provides practical solutions for data security and privacy risk management. She works closely with clients to analyze the risks associated with new technologies, data use or transfers and to develop appropriate controls to reduce those risks. She focuses her decades of experience on the automotive industry, including connected cars and autonomous vehicles (AV). She covers both US and international laws and has in-depth knowledge of GDPR and international data transfers. Robin is a leader in the field and has twice chaired the global privacy/security practice at top tier law firms. She was selected by the Department of Commerce/EU Commission as one of sixteen arbitrators for the US/EU Privacy Shield arbitration panel. She has been named a "Cybersecurity Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal, served on Law360's Cybersecurity & Privacy Editorial Advisory Board and spent years as part of the IAPP's privacy faculty. She also co-founded Click 4 Compliance online compliance training, a two-time recipient of the Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies recognition.

Rosa is a leading voice in global data protection and cyberspace. She brings a wealth of experience on the issues, including having served as Deputy Head of Unit DG CONNECT in the European Commission where she played a key role in helping shape EU data privacy legislation. With more than two decades of experience, she is a trusted advisor well-known for her practical, business-focused solutions to some of the most complex and cutting-edge issues of the day – from artificial intelligence to machine learning and AV, to programmatic advertising and tracking technologies. With her global mindset, she regularly advises clients on data strategy in all forms of commercial agreements, global data transfers, data protection impact assessments and setting up strong foundations with lead authority assessments. She is a true problem solver who helps unlock business objectives while operationalizing and scaling compliance.

"Privacy regulation is a topic that will only continue escalating, not only in the EU or the US but globally," said Romain Perray, head of the Firm's EU Global Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice Group. "We are delighted to be able to draw on the team's first-class knowledge of complex privacy and data security issues in an international environment and support our clients with this team's executive-level experience, especially in the context of coordinating large projects."

