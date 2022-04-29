Quantix Names New Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has named Chris Black its new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2.

Quantix (PRNewsfoto/A&R Logistics) (PRNewswire)

I'm honored to join the management team as we drive Quantix's next phase of growth.

Black most recently served as CFO of Transflo, a leading provider of mobile, telematics and business process automation to the transportation industry. He has been CFO of five different companies, both public and private equity-owned, over the past 25 years. Black also previously held several senior titles in corporate and investment banking at US Bank, PNC Bank and JP Morgan.

"It's an exciting time to join the Quantix family, as our growth continues to position us for long-term success," said Quantix president and CEO, Chris Ball. "Our finance department has done a phenomenal job supporting our expansion, and we know having Chris at the helm will keep us on this trajectory given his impressive history leading finance teams at high-growth companies."

Quantix has one of the largest transportation networks serving the chemical industry, including facilities that total over six million square feet and several thousand pieces of highly specialized equipment. Quantix also continues to scale to meet the needs of its customers with services spanning transportation, 3PL solutions, full scale warehousing among other services via a national network of over 50 facilities.

The company's aggressive M&A growth strategy has included seven acquisitions since 2019, most recently Delaware Express in December 2021. Black will manage investor relations going forward and will oversee roughly half-dozen additional departments including legal, facilities and treasury, financial planning and more.

"Quantix's transformation over the past decade from a trucking company to a highly integrated supply chain logistics provider has been remarkable," said Black. "I'm honored to join the management team, along with our PE partner Wind Point, as we drive Quantix's next phase of growth and importance as a critical link in the chemical supply chain."

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com .

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, in-plant and resin enhancement services, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 50 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantix