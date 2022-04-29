UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE RETAINS SHAYNE NYQUVEST AS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISOR

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained Mr. Shayne Nyquvest in a consulting role as Capital Markets Advisor.

Universal Ibogaine engages Shayne Nyquvest as Capital Markets Advisor (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Nyquvest has extensive capital markets experience, with over 40 years involvement in aiding companies strategic fund-raising activities, in the mining, cannabis and other emerging industries. He served as the former Executive Vice-President of investment banking firm Mackie Research Capital (where he worked from June 2015 to July 2018) and a was founding member of Canaccord Genuity Group, where he worked as a Senior Investment Advisor from 1993 to 2013.

Mr. Nyquvest co-founded UI in early 2018, after personally seeing the transformational effects and potential of ibogaine and was involved in UI's early-stage development until mid-2021. His vision has been to see this innovative, plant-based treatment adopted by the mainstream medical community as a solution to helping break the opioid epidemic and other addictions.

Nick Karos, UI CEO noted "we are pleased to have Shayne re-engaged in our strategic, business development goals. He has an extensive network in the investment community and was instrumental in UI's early-stage financing and research activities. We continue to advance our planned Health Canada clinical trials application for the use of ibogaine in opioid use disorder and expect to provide additional updates on this in the near future."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

