UST Marks One Year of Partnership with Blue Yonder

Leaders in digital supply chain solutions set to announce innovative new services at ICON 2022

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is marking the first anniversary of its unique strategic partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain solutions and omnichannel commerce fulfillment. At a time of increased difficulty for retailers and supply chain platforms, UST and Blue Yonder remain committed to revolutionizing supply chain and retail.

Over the past year, the partnership has allowed UST to enhance its professional services capabilities significantly and offer retail customers a range of exciting possibilities. UST has in this first year participated in over 15 joint projects implementing innovative Blue Yonder solutions, and has been increasing its scope of offering with additional services for these projects as part of continuing efforts to help mutual customers find even more success. The company's broad range of services makes UST a one-stop shop for Blue Yonder Planning services.

The new Blue Yonder Retailers compliment UST's existing Retail Practice which currently counts 12 of the top 20 global retailers as long-term clients. The close relationship has benefited both companies, and UST's Blue Yonder practice team has doubled since the partnership first began.

UST is the only Blue Yonder partner trained and experienced in providing services for the Retail Markets newest offerings, such as Luminate Assortment and Luminate Allocation. UST is an accredited Blue Yonder partner for the implementation of existing and future retail planning solutions.

As the relationship continues to grow, UST is proud to announce the following initiatives:

UST Secure – A new enterprise platform focused on cyber supply chain risk management assessments, UST Secure alone gives users a measurable and actionable approach to cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and cyber supply chain risk. – A new enterprise platform focused on cyber supply chain risk management assessments, UST Secure alone gives users a measurable and actionable approach to cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and cyber supply chain risk.

UST Edge for Retail – Designed to transform in-store video systems into vision intelligence platforms, UST Edge for Retail makes it possible to optimize the in-store customer journey. By using vision intelligence and the Edge infrastructure, UST Edge for Retail automatically identifies misplaced or out-of-stock products while also providing real-time analytics on how customers are experiencing stores and personalizing in-store advertising using digital signage. – Designed to transform in-store video systems into vision intelligence platforms, UST Edge for Retail makes it possible to optimize the in-store customer journey. By using vision intelligence and the Edge infrastructure, UST Edge for Retail automatically identifies misplaced or out-of-stock products while also providing real-time analytics on how customers are experiencing stores and personalizing in-store advertising using digital signage.

Peter Charness, Vice President, Retail Strategy, UST, said, "UST prides itself on our strong client relationships, and we are excited to participate in ICON 2022 as we roll out a new range of services for the retail sector. Our partnership with Blue Yonder has allowed us to offer dynamic new supply chain management solutions catered to emerging needs. We will continue to prioritize agility and responsiveness as we work to put clients in a position for continued success."

"The relationship between Blue Yonder and UST shows how close collaboration can result in pathbreaking supply chain innovation and improved services for end users. Both companies have benefited from the partnership, and we look forward to continuing to build on our legacy of success," noted Wayne Usie, Chief Market Development Officer, Blue Yonder.

UST will have a booth at ICON - Blue Yonder's flagship global event - taking place in Orlando, Florida and online from May 23-25, 2022.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. We identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through our agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com .

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

'Blue Yonder' is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name 'Blue Yonder' is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

