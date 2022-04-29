THE VISION COUNCIL RECOGNIZES HEALTHY VISION MONTH THIS MAY - ENCOURAGES THE PUBLIC TO PRIORITIZE EYECARE

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Healthy Vision Month, and The Vision Council, the leading trade association for the vision care industry, is amplifying the importance of eye health and regular eyecare for children and adults nationwide. Each May, the Center for Disease Control's (CDC's) Vision Health Initiative partners with the National Eye Institute (NEI) to encourage all Americans to make vision a health priority and raise awareness around the necessity of regular eyecare as a part of routine healthcare prevention and treatment.

The Vision Council encourages the public to participate in Healthy Vision Month by making smart lifestyle choices for their eye health, from eating a healthy diet and wearing sunglasses while outside to limiting screen time. As part of maintaining eye health, The Vision Council encourages individuals and families to schedule annual eye exams for themselves and their children.

"Like with anything health-related, we always want to advocate for prevention as the first line of defense," says Dr. Justin Bazan, OD, medical adviser to The Vision Council. "A comprehensive eye exam is vital to early diagnosis and treatment for eye diseases. Often times people think that because they see well their eyes are healthy. However, perfect vision does not guarantee perfect ocular health, and eye health is connected to overall health. Healthy Vision Month is the perfect time for families to schedule their annual eye exams if they haven't done so already."

A few important eye health tips to keep in mind include:

Schedule a comprehensive eye exam for you and your family every year – an eye exam determines your prescription, but also checks for common eye diseases, assesses how your eyes work together as a team, and evaluates your eyes as an indicator of your overall health.

Consider lifestyle changes you made during the pandemic – working from home, increased device usage – and be prepared to discuss these changes with your eyecare provider to determine what vision care products are right for you.

Double check FSA and HSA to determine what eyecare and eyewear expenses are eligible – These types of accounts can help you save money on vision care products, including prescription glasses and contact lenses, and eye exams.

Determine your healthcare and managed vision care benefits related to eyecare and eyewear – Understand your health benefits and coverage before your visit, including potential cost savings on eye exams and vision care products, including prescription glasses and contact lenses.

Always protect the eyes from potential sun damage by wearing sunglasses outdoors – UVB radiation is only partially blocked and can burn the skin and eyes. UVA rays are not filtered and cause the most damage to vision health.

Take breaks from computer and phone screens – Symptoms of digital eye strain include headaches, neck or back pain, burning or stinging eyes, and difficulty focusing for extended periods of time.

Eat healthy foods, like leafy greens, fish and citrus fruits – these kinds of foods are good for eye health.

Avoid smoking cigarettes -- According to the CDC, smoking is equally as bad for your eye as it is for the rest of your body. You can develop serious eye conditions that lead to vision loss.

For more information, tips and resources on eye health, visit https://visionoptions.thevisioncouncil.org/. Use the convenient doctor locator to find an eye doctor in your area. NEI's healthy vision resources can also be found here.

