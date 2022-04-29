Zaxby's offers free Boneless Wings Meal for Teachers and Nurses Appreciation Week

BOGO deal is good all day long on May 3

ATHENS, Ga., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , a premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is celebrating National Teachers and Nurses Appreciation Week with a special 'Buy One, Get One' Boneless Wings Meal offer valid all day long on May 3, while supplies last. Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five, tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in one of nine different sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and Ranch sauce.

Earlier this year Zaxby's introduced its new Buffalo Garlic Blaze signature sauce which comes with the Boneless Wings Meal as one of many saucy options. The new condiment incorporates aspects of spicy garlic and creamy style buffalo sauce.

"We are grateful to all teachers and nurses for the heroic and important work they do every day. In a show of appreciation to them, we want to serve up an extra order of our delicious wings as a way to show our gratitude," said Zaxby's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Bulger. "Whether you give the second meal to yourself, or share it with your favorite teacher or nurse as a way to say thank you, is entirely up to you."

To redeem the offer, guests are encouraged to order two Boneless Wings Meals online or through the app and one will be discounted upon checkout. The offer can also be redeemed without an account online or in-person at participating locations while supplies last. The deal is valid on May 3 only.

Recently, Zaxby's app and its loyalty program Zax Fanz Club have been recognized as America's Best Loyalty Program 2022 in the Fast-Food Restaurant Category by Newsweek and Statista. Guests looking to experience Zaxby's nationally recognized loyalty program and redeem the Boneless Wings Meal offer online by ordering ahead through the app, can sign up and find it available online on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store .

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

