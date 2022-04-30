GRAB HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB, GRABW

NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 16, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Grab Holdings Limited (NasdaqGS: GRAB, GRABW), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 2, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Grab as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-grab/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 16, 2022 .

About the Lawsuit

Grab and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2022, the Company announced its 4Q2021 results, disclosing "a 44% decline YoY" in revenue and a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter due to "invest[ing] heavily" in driver incentives and that it would take one or two quarters "to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand."

On this news, shares of Grab fell $2.04, or 37.3%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Peccarino v. Grab Holdings Limited, et al., No. 22-cv-2189.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

