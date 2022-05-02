ADVANCED BATTERY CONCEPTS LLC., RECEIVES 2022 BCI INNOVATION AWARD

CLARE, Mich., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC has been awarded the 2022 Battery Council International (BCI) Innovation Award. The prestigious annual award is presented to celebrate innovation in equipment, processes, services and products that advance the lead battery industry by its North American trade association, representing battery manufacturing, supply, recycling and distribution companies.

As implied in the company's name, Advanced Battery Concepts was established as a battery innovation company about 13 years ago. With over 50 patents and another 63 patents pending, plus 49 trade secrets, the company's breakthrough technologies and "concepts" have been licensed around the world.

Dr, Edward Shaffer II is founder and CEO of the company located in Clare, Michigan. It was Dr. Shaffer and his ABC team that, created solutions to the complicated bipolar battery that was discovered in the 1930's and led a 'technology quest' that drained millions-of-dollars in search of successful commercial manufacturing. This stellar outcome led to the introduction of Advanced Battery Concepts' GreenSeal® batteries embodying vast innovative technologies enabling better performing, lower cost energy storage solutions. ABC's batteries provide a high value that address the power reliability and resiliency deficit in Michigan and across the nation.

"This Innovation Award marks a milestone in our company's progress in creating, or at least enhancing, technologies to store and reuse electricity in ways that are socially, economically and environmentally superior to everything that has preceded them. This is what all the members of the Battery Council International strive to do. I am proud that ABC is a member", said Dr. Edward Shaffer.

Titled: "Advanced Battery Concepts Home Emergency Energy Storage System" and subtitled: "Responsibly Commercialized Innovation", the company's application sought to solve a specific problem: Michigan's ranking in the U.S. Top Five States for power outages and outage duration.

A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business MAP (Multidisciplinary Action Projects) Team framed the problem: "Homeowners are seeking a safe, silent, affordable and touch-free backup emergency power solution with a small environmental impact footprint".

In September, 2021, ABC introduced its Home Emergency Energy System (HEES) to conform to the parameters and constraints outlined in the University of Michigan study.

GreenSeal® technology and the resulting GreenSeal batteries have been refined, advanced and commercialized including the perfection of unique and innovative core manufacturing processes and equipment to introduce the most efficient lead battery today. When coupled with an industry-leading power conversion system integrated into a homeowner friendly package, the innovative content inside the HEES system provides affordable unfailing security against power loss from weather, aging infrastructure, excessive consumer demand or lack of sufficient supply. Launched for Beta testing within Michigan, initially, the HEES introduction carries an industry standard warranty.

The HEES system relies on critical technology built into the GreenSeal® bipolar battery which holds 18kWh of energy available to be delivered at up to 6.8kW continuous power for home energy supply in the absence of stable continuous grid power. Available energy can be expanded by adding additional storage enclosures up to 36kWh of total energy available.

The HEES system is attractive and functional in addition to providing seamless power transition in the event of a grid power disruption. No noise, no fumes, no maintenance and no on-going consumable costs make the Home Emergency Energy Storage system from Advanced Battery Concepts a consumer-friendly reliable power backup. Taking up minimal floor space and fitting in almost any available area in the home, the HEES system can be placed in the garage, attic, basement, utility room or even in a living space.

ABC is leading the way into the stationary, long duration energy storage markets with proprietary, safe, low cost and responsible energy storage systems leveraging the benefits of bi-polar battery technology. The HEES system is a first step in a multi-year product rollout by ABC that responds to the growing demand for economically viable energy storage solutions as fossil fuels give way to alternative sources of energy most notably renewable wind and solar.

The HEES system with its proprietary GreenSeal® batteries as the energy storage component truly represents one of the most innovative energy storage systems available and worthy of the honor bestowed on Advanced Battery Concepts by the Battery Council International (BCI).

As a global leader in bi-polar battery invention and manufacturing, the company has developed an extensive portfolio of patents and trade secrets, benefitting its licensees and other customers, termed GreenSeal® Technology. This technology delivers improved battery performance at lower production costs for traditional lead batteries while also enabling application to other advanced chemistries.

