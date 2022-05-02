Air Products Brings Two Air Separation Units Onstream for World-leading Semiconductor Manufacturer in Asia

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Air Products San Fu Co. Ltd recently brought two new air separation units onstream, as part of the long-term agreements to provide ultra-high purity industrial gases to one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers in Asia.

Air Products San Fu will invest approximately $400 million to build, own and operate a number of large air separation units to supply ultra-high purity nitrogen, oxygen, argon and hydrogen to the customer's new wafer fab expansion and existing fab capacity expansion in Tainan Science Park, Southern Taiwan.

"Air Products is honored to again be selected by our strategic global customer and have their continued confidence in our capabilities to support their expansion project in Tainan," said Eugene Lu, President of Air Products San Fu. "We are proud to have brought the two air separation units onstream and on schedule as part of the agreements, and with the highest safety standards to provide reliable, high-quality gases to meet their production demands."

A leading integrated gases supplier, Air Products has been serving the global electronics industry for more than 40 years, supplying critical industrial gases to many of the world's largest technology companies developing the next generation of semiconductors and displays for tablets, computers and mobile devices.

"This project milestone further reinforces Air Products' commitment, proven record and our engineering, execution and operational expertise to grow with our strategic electronics customers who are at the forefront and delivering advanced technology to the world," said Air Products' Chief Operating Officer Dr. Samir J. Serhan.

Air Products has been serving the Taiwan market through Air Products San Fu for 70 years and has established leading positions in key science industry parks with strong pipeline networks to serve its semiconductor and TFT-LCD customers. The company has established a leading supply position in Tainan Science Park serving its customers fed by one of the world's largest ultra-high purity nitrogen pipelines. Air Products San Fu has approximately 800 employees and more than 20 production facilities serving diverse markets, including metal fabrication, glass, electronics, semiconductor, flat panel display and petrochemicals in Taiwan. The company is the first gas company in Taiwan awarded ISO9002 and ISO14000 certifications.

